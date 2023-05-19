There’s a ton of excitement and optimism surrounding the Carolina Panthers. Despite still being in a rebuild, the Panthers have aggressively assembled a promising, up-and-coming roster and have their sights set on making a big leap as they face one of the NFL’s easiest schedules. After breaking down the Panthers’ game-by-game predictions, let’s take a look at three trade targets the team can pursue to round out the depth chart and put them in playoff contention.

3. RB Austin Ekeler, Los Angeles Chargers

The Panthers signed Miles Sanders to a four-year, $25 million contract to be their new feature back.

Sanders, 26, is coming off a breakout Pro Bowl season in Philly, where he rushed for 1,269 yards (fifth-most in the league) and 11 touchdowns (eighth-most) on 259 carries (4.9 YPC). But he’s been used sparingly in the passing game, hauling in just 74 receptions for a score-less 433 yards over the past three seasons with the Eagles.

Sanders could see more opportunities under new Panthers RBs coach Duce Staley, who had the same role with the Eagles in 2019, when Sanders actually had a sizable role as a receiver (50 catches for 509 yards and three touchdowns). But his decreased usage had much more to do with Philadelphia playing it safe with his workload.

Given the receiving limitations of his top backup, Chuba Hubbard, as well as one of the Panthers’ top undrafted free agents that might win the No. 3 RB role, it’s fair to assume the Panthers are in the market for a running back with strong receiving skills. Austin Ekeler fits the bill after his trade request from the Chargers.

If he gets his wish, he’ll be looking for a contract extension as part of the deal. Austin Ekeler, who just turned 28, is entering the final season of a one-year, $24.5 million contract extension he signed in 2020. With a base salary of $6.25 million, Ekeler’s looking for a raise while he’s still performing at a high level.

The former UDFA out of West Colorado has never had a 1,000-yard season as a rusher. But Austin Ekeler’s been one of the most productive and efficient running backs over the last two seasons, rushing for 1,826 yards (4.45 YPC) and 25 touchdowns with a league-leading 177 receptions for 1,369 yards and 13 touchdowns through the air.

With an underwhelming cast of wide receivers, giving new quarterback and No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young a reliable and dynamic weapon out of the backfield would be an outstanding move by the Panthers. Miles Sanders and Austin Ekeler would make for a dangerous one-two punch for the Panthers’ offense under Frank Reich and new offensive coordinator Thomas Brown.

2. DT Ed Oliver, Buffalo Bills

Despite the presence of emerging star Derrick Brown and the addition of free agent Shy Tuttle, Carolina’s defensive line is arguably the biggest weakness of its new-look defense under DC Ejiro Evero.

Enter Ed Oliver, a former top 10 pick from the 2019 draft. While he hasn’t consistently performed at an elite level, Oliver’s been a very good player for Buffalo, and he’s been particularly disruptive as a pass rusher.

Possessing a rare blend of strength, flexibility, and athleticism for his size, Oliver’s racked up 151 tackles, 14.5 sacks, four forced fumbles, and 42 quarterback hits in his first four seasons.

The Bills obviously don’t want to lose him as they try to make another run at the Super Bowl, but they also have their sights set on a couple trade targets of their own to try to take their offense to the next level. Oliver’s also playing out his rookie contract on the fifth-year option, and he’s been discussed as a potential trade target earlier in the offseason.

Despite his minimal inexperience in a three-man front, the same can be said for most of the Panthers’ defenders. Oliver’s skills translate well in both schemes. Currently sitting with the second most projected cap space among their top 51 players, Carolina shouldn’t have an issue taking on Oliver’s contract, if they decide to make another splash move.

1. WR DeAndre Hopkins, Arizona Cardinals

DeAndre Hopkins has been linked to several teams this offseason, including the Titans in an unsuccessful draft day trade. But the soon-to-be 31-year-old wide out shut down trade talks right after the NFL draft.

Nevertheless, it’s a long offseason, and things can change quickly during negations. With the Cardinals in a total rebuild and looking towards the future, it makes sense to get something in return an older player that’s not in their long-term plans.

Despite dealing with musical chairs at quarterback due to injuries and missing six games due to a suspension for PEDs last season, DeAndre Hopkins still hauled in 64 receptions for 717 yards and three touchdowns.

Despite his age and recent injury history, a potential DeAndre Hopkins trade makes sense for the Panthers. Adam Thielen, D.J. Chark, and rookie Jonathan Mingo sit atop the Panthers’ depth chart at wide receiver.

Mingo, who has a legitimate shot to be the rookie receiving yards leader, has already been clicking really well with Young in practice. He actually earned the stamp of approval from Panthers legend Steve Smith Sr., who told team owner David Tepper to draft him about an hour before they selected him with the No. 39 overall pick.

But Adam Thielen is clearly past his prime. He’s a reliable possession receiver, but he’ll turn 33 before the start of the season. D.J. Chark profiles as the opposite—an injury-prone field-stretcher that’s never played a full season but offers big-play ability downfield.

Already an elite processor with excellent field vision, plus athleticism, a quick release, and terrific composure in the pocket, Bryce Young is equipped with the tools to excel as a leading candidate for the Offensive Rookie of the Year. But giving him a legitimate No. 1 wide receiver like DeAndre Hopkins would only help as he makes the transition to the NFL.

But ultimately the biggest obstacle to a potential DeAndre Hopkins trade is that teams aren’t willing to pay his full 2023 salary of $19.45 million, which Hopkins also isn’t willing to reduce, per SI’s Albert Breer. D-Hop’s also under contract with a cap hit of $26.2 million in 2024.