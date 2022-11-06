Panthers QB Baker Mayfield replaces P.J. Walker after ugly first half vs. Bengals

It took a while, but Baker Mayfield has now received another golden opportunity to anchor the Carolina Panthers offense.

Panthers head coach Steve Wilks decided to bench P.J. Walker and replace him with Mayfield to start the second half against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Baker Mayfield is opening the second half as the Panthers’ QB. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 6, 2022

Walker failed to get much going during his time running the Panthers offense in the opening half, as he completed a mere 30 percent of his passes and threw a pair of interceptions. Wilks simply did not have much to lose with this decision, especially as Carolina went into the locker room trailing by a 35-0 score.

Mayfield made the most out of his first drive running the offense. The fifth-year quarterback anchored an eight-play, 37-yard drive that culminated in Tommy Tremble hauling in an 8-yard touchdown catch.

This is Mayfield’s first in-game action since the Week 5 home defeat to the San Francisco 49ers, where he came away from the contest with a high-ankle sprain injury. He wound up missing the Panthers’ next two games due to injury, and even as he received the green light to return to the field last week against the Atlanta Falcons, Wilks opted to instead call on Walker to start the divisional clash.

For now, Mayfield sure will look to impress the Panthers coaching staff over the remainder of the team’s road matchup against the Bengals.