The Boston Bruins look to continue their hot start to the season as they face the Florida Panthers. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Panthers-Bruins prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Panthers enter the game at 4-3-0 on the season but have now won two straight games. First, it was a 3-1 win over the Sharks, and then last time out they faced the Kraken. They were down early in the game, as Jared McCann scored just eight minutes into the game to give the Kraken a 1-0 lead. The Kraken added another one in the second before Gustav Forsling and Matthew Tkachuk tied it up in the second. In the third period, Nick Cousins would score his first of the year, and the Panthers would win 3-2.

Meanwhile, the Bruins sit at 7-0-1 on the year. The Bruins started the season 6-0 before losing their first game of the year. In that game, they faced the Anaheim Ducks. The Ducks struck first in the game, scoring five minutes into the game, but the Bruins would score three times in the second period to lead 3-1. In the third, the Ducks scored twice to force overtime, where Mason McTavish scored to give the Ducks the win. The Bruins would bounce back last game. After scoring two in the first period, and a penalty shot plus an empty net goal both by David Pastranak in the third, they would win 4-1.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Panthers-Bruins Odds

Florida Panthers +1.5 (-170)

Boston Bruins: -1.5 (+140)

Over: 6.5 (-102)

Under: 6.5 (-120)

How to Watch Panthers vs. Bruins

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: NHLPP/ESPN+

Stream: FuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Panthers Will Cover The Spread

The top line for the Panthers is led by Evan Rodrigues, Aleksander Barkov, and Sam Reinhart. Rodrigues has been solid this year for the Panthers. He has two goals and six assists this year, sitting second on the team in points. He has a plus-six rating this year as well. Further, Barkov comes in with a goal and five assists on the year as well. Finally, Reinhart leads the team in goals. He has scored seven times this year with three of them on the power play. He also has two assists this year.

Outside the top line, It has been Carter Verhaeghe to lead the way. He has scored three times this year, with an assist as well. Further, Matthew Tkachuk has a goal and six assists this year. Beyond that, Kevin Stenlund has two goals this year for the Panthers. The Panthers need to be better on the power play, which they have been as of late. They have scored just four power-play goals this year on 25 attempts. In the last two games, they have two goals and five attempts. The other issue that the Panthers need to overcome is the penalty kill. they have allowed a power-play goal in all but one game this year. They have allowed nine power-play goals this year on 27-man down chances.

The Panthers are expected to start Sergei Bobrovsky in goal. He has started six games this year with a 2.88 goals-against average and a .906 save percentage. It has been hit-and-miss for Bobrovsky this year. Last time out, he allowed just two goals on 32 shots, but the game before it was four goals on 30 shots. He has three games with a save percentage above .910 this year, with wins in all three of those games. Then, he is at .905 or worse in the other three games, losing all three of them.

Why The Bruins Will Cover The Spread

The Bruins’ top line has been dominant this year. It starts with David Pastrnak. He has eight goals this year with five assists already. His 13 points lead the team this year, as does his plus-eight rating this year. Pastrnak has a goal and three assists this year on the power play. Brad Marchand is on the line with Pastrnak, and he is second on the team in points this year. He has four goals and four assists on the season. He has also been solid on the power play this year, with three assists when man up this year. Pavel Zacha has two goals and two assists this year while being the third man on the top line for this squad.

Beyond the top line, Charlie McAvoy has been solid from the blue line for the Bruins. He has a goal and six assists this year from the blue line. Three of those assists come from the power play. Meanwhile, Matthew Poitras and James van Riemsdyk have both been solid as well. Poitras has three goals and two assists this year, sitting with five points. Van Riemsdyk has also scored three times this year with two assists. He has two of those goals and one assist on the power play.

Meanwhile, the Bruins have been solid on the power play, but not great. They have scored five times this year on the power play on 29 chances. The penalty kill has been amazing though. They have allowed just one goal on the power play this year. The one goal is on 34 chances this year.

Linus Ullmark is expected to be in goal for the Bruins today. He is 3-0-1 on the year with a 1.74 goals-against average and a.937 save percentage. Last time out was his worst game of the season overall. He saved 28 of 32 shots, losing in overtime to the Ducks. While he had a .875 save percentage in that one, he has had a save percentage over .950 in the other three games.

Final Panthers-Bruins Prediction & Pick

The Bruins have a much better goaltending situation in this one. While Bobrovsky has had some good games, he has also had some bad ones. Ullmark is coming off an off game, but he was dominant in the other three games. Further, the Bruins can score with ease. They have the much better offense plus they have a penalty kill that is the best in the NHL. They will win tonight with ease.

Final Panthers-Bruins Prediction & Pick: Bruins -1.5 (+140)