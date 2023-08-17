The Carolina Panthers will meet the New York Giants in some preseason action. We are here to share our NFL odds series while making a Panthers-Giants preseason prediction and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Panthers fell 27-0 in the first preseason game. Bryce Young made his debut for Carolina. Curiously, he lined up in the shotgun for every snap. But Young went 4 for 6 with 21 yards. First, he connected on his first pass to Adam Thielen, even with Solomon Thopas preparing to hit him. Young then hit D.J. Clark with a crisp pass.

But it was not all smooth for Young. Unfortunately, he failed to connect on a few third-down conversions. Young also took a three-and-out inside his own 10-yard line. Finally, the Jets sacked him on third down during his third series. The offensive line has work to do before the season begins so Young will not have to run for his life. Therefore, they must find a way to play better.

The Giants fell 21-16 to the Detroit Lions. Ultimately, Daniel Jones did not play, and neither did Saquon Barkley. Fifth-round pick Eric Gray struggled in his Giants' debut as he rushed five times for nine yards and caught two of three targets for 10 yards. Likewise, he also took three kickoffs for 62 yards and two punts for eight yards. The Giants are testing out where they can put him on the field.

But things went even worse for third-round pick Jalin Hyatt. Sadly, he somehow had one catch for -4 yards. It would probably be a better idea to catch the ball in front of the line of scrimmage. Thus, he did not gain many net-positive opportunities. First-round pick Deonte Banks had one tackle in his debut. Thus, look for him to try and do even more in his second preseason game. Kicker Graham Gano was amazing as always. Significantly, he nailed all three kicks, including a 48-yard field goal.

Here are the Panthers-Giants Preseason NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Preseason Odds: Panthers-Giants Preseason Odds

Carolina Panthers: +3 (-110)

New York Giants: -3 (-110)

Over: 39.5 (-110)

Under: 39.5 (-110)

How to Watch Panthers vs. Giants

TV: NBC and NFL Network

Stream: NFL+

For the inside story on the 7 players banned from the NFL, listen below:

Time: 7:01 PM ET/4:01 PM PT

*Watch NFL games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Panthers Could Cover The Spread

The Panthers will be looking at the continued development of Young. Therefore, they want to see how he evades pass rushers. While the line must protect the quarterback, it is ultimately Young's responsibility to get the ball out efficiently. Moreover, there usually is a 3-7 second timeframe to get the ball out in the NFL. But some quarterbacks only get three seconds. Sadly, Young may be one of those and must quickly learn on the fly how to be creative on offense. If the pass rush is crushing down on him, he either must check down or throw it away.

But the Panthers also look to see some development from second-round pick Jonathan Mingo. Sadly, he struggled in his debut and did virtually nothing. Mingo plans to make an impact in his second preseason game and show what he can do.

Miles Sanders did not play in the preseason opener and might not play again. Therefore, Chuba Hubbard must show his ability. Hubbard rushed four times for nine yards in the opener.

The Panthers will cover the spread if they can sustain longer drives and protect the quarterback.

Why The Giants Could Cover The Spread

The biggest question in East Rutherford will be about the status of Jones and Barkley. Likewise, if they do play, how long will they see some action? The Giants also have a decision to make about Darren Waller. Yes, Giants fans have been waiting for him to make his debut. We may see it in the second preseason game. However, they may be careful with him, given his injury history.

Gray will have another chance to show what he can do in this showdown. Likewise, Hyatt must display anything, and Banks must continue to build on the progress he made in the first game.

The Giants will cover the spread if their rookies make immediate progress in the second preseason game. Likewise, they will need to see what their starters do.

Final Panthers-Giants Preseason Prediction & Pick

The Panthers will likely play more starters than the Giants. Ultimately, we probably will not see Jones or Barkley in the second preseason game. The Panthers will probably care more about this preseason affair. Therefore, expect them to cover the spread.

Final Panthers-Giants Preseason Prediction & Pick: Carolina Panthers: +3 (-110)