Is anyone else feeling sleep deprived from that legendary Game 1? The second game of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Florida Panthers and the Carolina Hurricanes will be here before we know it! With that being said, let’s take an exclusive look at our NHL odds series, where our Panthers-Hurricanes prediction and pick will be made.

In what ended up being the six-longest game in NHL history, the Florida Panthers prevailed by scoring the game-winning goal with only 12 second remaining in the fourth overtime. Believe it or not, the hero on the night turned out to be the former Calgary Flame in Matthew Tkachuk who snuck a shot past goalie Frederik Anderson for the Game 1 victory.

As for the Hurricanes, there isn’t a worse feeling than playing nearly seven periods of hockey and losing in heartbreaking fashion. Not only did the defeat see the Hurricanes lose home-ice advantage in the series, but they also will have to rebound in a big way on less than 48 hours of rest for Game 2. Can Carolina overcome their fatigue and bounce back by evening the series?

Here are the Panthers-Hurricanes NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NHL Playoffs Odds: Panthers-Hurricanes Odds

Florida Panthers: +1.5 (-200)

Carolina Hurricanes: -1.5 (+164)

Over: 5.5 (-122)

Under: 5.5 (+100)

How To Watch Panthers vs. Hurricanes

TV: TNT

Stream: TNT App

Time: 8:00 ET/5:00 PT

Why The Panthers Could Cover The Spread

Outside of Matthew Tkachuk, if there was anyone that put on a masterful performance in the opening game of this series, then look no further than the acrobatic goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky. Time and time again, it was Bobrovsky that defied physics by coming away with remarkable saves to keep the Panthers in it. By the time the dust had settled, Bobrovksy had a whopping 63 saves next to his name and was the main culprit in Florida stealing the road playoff victory in a hostile environment.

In addition to Bobrovsky having to stand on his head once again if the Panthers are going to pull off the unthinkable by grabbing a 2-0 lead on the road, they will also need to be far more effective in the power-play department. At first glance, Florida failed to capitalize on all three of their extra-man opportunities which almost ended up costing them the game entirely. While they excelled at forcing the Hurricanes to make a slew of mistakes, there is no question that the Panthers have to capitalize on every chance they get with so much on the line in this semi-final playoff series.

Why The Hurricanes Could Cover The Spread

There aren’t many gut punches as severe as the one that Carolina suffered in the wee hours on Friday morning, but all the ‘Canes do is rest up as much as possible and put their shortcomings behind them. At the moment, Carolina will enter Game 2 as -1.5 goal favorites, and for good reason. Not only are they the higher seed, but the Hurricanes also compiled a 28-10-3 record in their own arena and possess one of the more elite home-ice advantages that all of hockey has to offer.

Not to mention, but outside of this nifty advantage, Carolina would surely like to find a way to get even more physical than they were in Game 1. Believe it or not, the Hurricanes firmly had an edge in many of the statistical categories versus the Panthers except in the hits department. Of course, the Hurricanes are going to be tired, but instilling their will by coming out and making the Panthers feel every hit could go a long way in grabbing loose pucks and setting the tone overall.

Last and certainly not least, let’s give credit where credit is due in the form of Carolina goaltender Frederik Anderson. At some point, one of these gutsy net-minders was going to allow a score first and it just happened to be Anderson that fell on the short end of things. Nevertheless, the 33-year-old from Denmark still managed to stop a mind-blowing 57 of 60 shots on the night as he truly pieced together a solid effort in-between the pipes. If the Hurricanes want any chance of covering the spread on Saturday evening, then Anderson will once again need to be at his best.

Final Panthers-Hurricanes Prediction & Pick

As insanely crazy as Game 1 ended up being, it should be expected that both sides will be extremely fatigued less than two days later. Keeping that in mind, it makes a whole lot of sense for the Carolina Hurricanes to answer the bell by tying this series up at one game apiece thanks to their rabid home fans and their ability to rejuvenate them throughout the course of the contest on Saturday.

Final Panthers-Hurricanes Prediction & Pick: Hurricanes -1.5 (+164)