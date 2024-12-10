ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

After winning four of their past five games, the Florida Panthers have gotten back into first place in the Atlantic Division. They'll attempt to keep it rolling with a matchup against the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday night, who have also won three of their past four games. The Kraken have had plenty of success against the Panthers since joining the league, as they are 4-2 and have won two of the past three games. The teams split their series in 2023-24, with the respective home teams winning each game. It's time to continue our NHL odds series with a Panthers-Kraken prediction and pick.

Here are the Panthers-Kraken NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Panthers-Kraken Odds

Florida Panthers: -1.5 (+130)

Moneyline: -190

Seattle Kraken: +1.5 (-155)

Moneyline: +160

Over: 6 (-105)

Under: 6 (-115)

How To Watch Panthers vs. Kraken

Time: 10 PM ET/7 PM PT

TV: KHN, SCRIPPS

Why the Panthers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Panthers have no reason to panic as they are in first place in the Atlantic Division and the defending Stanley Cup Champions. However, the Panthers' front office is still trying to improve their team, as there are some concerns about their defensive depth. The Panthers had been going through a lull that dropped them to second in the division, but a stretch of five wins over their past six games has elevated them back into a prime position. The stretch has been impressive, winning two games against the Carolina Hurricanes and the Toronto Maple Leafs by a combined score of 17-4. Bad news for the rest of the league: the Panthers aren't going anywhere.

Sergei Bobrovsky handed over the goaltending reins to Spencer Knight for their recent trip. Bobrovsky stayed in Florida for the birth of his second child. However, on Saturday night, he returned for the Panthers' 3-1 win over the San Jose Sharks. Bobrovsky stopped 29 of 30 shots for the victory. The Panthers need Bobrovsky to improve his numbers a bit, as he has a 2.93 goals-against average and a .894 save percentage so far this season, but have, most importantly, been grabbing wins with a 12-5-1 record.

The Panthers aren't too worried about Bobrovsky settling in this season, as they have the third-best offense in the league. They average 3.75 goals per game and have the fourth-ranked powerplay, operating at 28%.

Why the Kraken Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Kraken left a home-and-home series with the San Jose Sharks with little optimism. They had lost both games to the abysmal Sharks and were now going on one of the more challenging road trips in the league through the Metropolitan Division. However, they escaped that trip with three wins in four games, scoring impressive victories over the Hurricanes, New York Islanders, and New York Rangers. They benefitted from facing the Islanders and Rangers during a down period for the teams, but the winning run should boost them for the upcoming homestand.

Final Panthers-Kraken Prediction & Pick

The Panthers are starting to reach the level that led them to two straight Stanley Cup Finals and their first title in franchise history. If Bobrovsky can continue to play like he did in the Sharks victory on Saturday night, it'll be an even more significant step in that direction. Take the Panthers to dominate the Kraken after a few days off on the West Coast.

Final Panthers-Kraken Prediction & Pick: Panthers -1.5 (+130)