A rare matchup between two inter-conference foes will take place later this evening as the Florida Panthers travel to the Pacific Northwest to do battle with the Seattle Kraken. Join us for our NHL odds series where our Panthers-Kraken prediction and pick will be made.

Watch out folks, the Panthers are hot! In the midst of a three-game winning streak, Florida has seen their record swell to 17-8-2 overall and are well on their way in becoming serious threats within the Eastern Conference. Fresh off of a 5-2 shellacking over the Columbus Blue Jackets by a score of 5-2, do the Panthers have it in them to continue down the path of success?

On the other side of things, the Kraken's miserable start to the season continues as they have now lost an unimaginable eight consecutive ballgames. Only a few months ago, this Seattle squad made franchise history by winning their first playoff series over the then-defending champion Colorado Avalanche in the first round, but this year's version of the squad hasn't looked like a contender whatsoever. With a minuscule 23 points next to their names, can the Kraken finally get off the losing schneid in an attempt to turn their season around?

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Panthers-Kraken Odds

Florida Panthers: -1.5 (+146)

Seattle Kraken: +1.5 (-176)

Over: 6.5 (+102)

Under: 6.5 (-124)

How to Watch Panthers vs. Kraken

Time: 10:00 ET/7:00 PT

TV: ESPN+

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Panthers Will Cover The Spread/Win

Without a doubt, the Panthers enter this competition as one of the league's hottest teams, and even though they are far away from home in this one, the hope is that their well-balanced play on both ends of the ice is dynamic enough to carry their good fortune despite traveling across the country.

All in all, Florida doesn't make life hard for themselves as they rarely shoot themselves in the foot. However, when they do, they are quick to right their wrongs. For example, whenever the Panthers find themselves having to be on the penalty kill, they eliminate extra-man advantages an impressive 81% of the time. Even if Seattle gains a hefty advantage, don't be surprised if Florida shuts down any scoring opportunity in the power-play department rather quickly.

Most importantly, this offense to be specific is on an absolute tear and has scored a whopping 13 goals in their last three games. Right off the bat, this is an extremely lethal advantage that the Panthers can hold over the heads of a struggling defensive team like the Kraken. With a multitude of mismatches expected to go on in favor of Florida offensively when on the ice later tonight, don't be alarmed if the Panthers come storming out of the gates to take an early lead in this one and spend no time looking in the rearview mirror.

Why The Kraken Will Cover The Spread/Win

Believe it or not, but the Kraken at one point this season had seen themselves blow leads in 16 of 17 games. While that is certainly a tough pill to swallow, the names within this roster are beginning to become baffled on why they have been unable to close the door so many times this season. While the season is still extremely young, to say the least, something needs to change in a hurry.

Indeed, the first order of business that needs to be conducted if the Kraken are going to make their long-awaited return to the win column and cover the spread in doing so will need to fall on the shoulders of an offense that has been rather inconsistent, to say the least. In their last game out on the ice, Seattle was blanked after recording 26 shots on goal. Without a doubt, this team needs to score first and hold the lead desperately to restore confidence and remind one another that they are capable of beating a team like the Panthers.

Furthermore, Seattle's playmakers need to be on their A game. Be on the lookout for names like Vince Dunn who leads Seattle with 22 points and Oliver Bjorkstrand who isn't that far behind with 21 of his own points. At the end of the day, if the Kraken's brightest stars come out flat, then they will be in deep trouble.

Final Panthers-Kraken Prediction & Pick

The Panthers have a solid chance of taking care of their business in this one. Not only is Seattle proving to be extremely unreliable on their lengthy losing streak, but Florida also has won four of their last five road games altogether. Alas, don't be a fool and take Florida to cover the spread by a wide margin on this Tuesday night.

Final Panthers-Kraken Prediction & Pick: Panthers -1.5 (+146)