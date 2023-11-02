The Panthers continue their road trip as we continue our NHL odds series with a Panthers-Red Wings prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Florida Panthers continue their road trip as they visit the Detroit Red Wings. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Panthers-Red Wings prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Panthers enter the game at 4-3-1 on the season but are coming in off a loss that broke a two-game winning streak. Last time out they played the top team in the Eastern Conference in the Boston Bruins. Aleksander Barkov has a goal and an assist in the first period to give the Panthers a 2-0 lead in the period. In the second period, the Bruins got one back, and then scored again in the third period to tie it up. In overtime, Pavel Zacha scored to give the Bruins the win over the Panthers.

Meanwhile, the Red Wings come in at 6-3-1. They had lost three straight games, losing to the Kraken, Jets, and Bruins coming into the game with the Islanders. The Islanders opened the scoring in the second period, as the Red Wings allowed a short-handed goal. They were down 2-0 just over a minute into the third period but would score three straight to take the lead. The Islanders tied it up on the power play, but Lucan Raymond would score in overtime to give the Red Wings the win.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Panthers-Red Wings Odds

Florida Panthers: -118

Detroit Red Wings: -102

Over: 6.5 (-128)

Under: 6.5 (+104)

How to Watch Panthers vs. Red Wings

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: NHLPP/ESPN+

Stream: FuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Panthers Will Win

The top line for the Panthers is led by Evan Rodrigues, Aleksander Barkov, and Sam Reinhart. Reinhart leads the team in points and goals this year. He has eight goals, with three on the power play, while also having three assists to give him 11 points. Rodrigues has been solid this year for the Panthers. He has two goals and six assists this year, sitting second on the team in points. He has a plus-seven rating this year as well. Finally, Barkov comes into the game tied for second on the team in points. He has two goals and six assists as well this year.

Outside the top line, Matthew Tkachuk has been solid. He has a goal and six assists this year, to give him seven points on the year, good for fourth on the team. Carter Verhaege is second on the team in goals this year, sitting with three goals and an assist this year. Beyond that, Kevin Stenlund has two goals this year for the Panthers.

The Panthers need to be better on the power play. They are 23rd in the NHL in power play conversion, sitting at 14.3 percent. When the Panthers have scored on the power play this year, they are 3-1. When they do not, they are 1-2-1. They have been better on the penalty kill as of late. After allowing a goal when man-down in the first six games this year, they have not allowed one in the last two games.

The Panthers are expected to start Sergei Bobrovsky in goal. He has started seven games this year with a 2.87 goals-against average and a .903 save percentage. The last time out was not his best game. He allowed three goals on 26 shots, which led to him getting the loss in overtime. He has been hit or miss this year, with four games of save percentages at .905 or below, and three games at .912 or above. In those three games, he is 3-0.

Why The Red Wings Will Win

The Red Wings have been led by Dylan Larkin and Alex DeBrincat this year. Larking leads the team in points this year, as he has four goals and 11 assists on the year. He has been great on the power play, with three goals and seven assists on the power play. Meanwhile, Alex DeBrincat leads the team in goals this year. He has nine goals and four assists on the season, with three of the goals and two of the assists coming on the power play. Helping both of them out is the blue line.

Mortiz Seider and Shayne Gostisbehere are third and fourth on the team in points respectively. The two defensemen have been great on the power play. Seider has a goal and nine assists this year, with five of the assists coming on the power play. Gostisbehere has three goals and six assists this year, with two goals and four assists. the power play.

Beyond the top line, Lucas Raymond and Joe Veleno have been great. Raymond has three goals and five assists this year, for eight total points. Meanwhile, Veleno has five goals on the season, which is second on the team.

The Red Wings have been great on the power play this year. They are second in the NHL in power-play goals with 12, and fourth in the league with a 32.4 percent conversion percentage. Meanwhile, the Red Wings are 13th in the NHL when man down, with an 81.1 percent penalty kill percentage.

It will be James Reimer in goal for the Red Wings in this game. He is 2-1-0 on the year with a 1.68 goals-against average and a .939 save percentage. Last time out was his worst game of the year. He allowed three goals on 28 shots in the game, taking his first loss of the year. Still, he has been solid in the other two starts, with save percentages at .935 or higher.

Final Panthers-Red Wings Prediction & Pick

Both teams in this game are off to solid starts to the season. The Panthers are not scoring enough though, as they are scoring just 2.75 goals per game this year. The Red Wings are solid at limiting chances and shots. That will help Reimer in this game, as he should be expected to rebound from his last time out. Meanwhile, the Red Wings are scoring a lot of goals. They create plenty of chances, and Alex DeBrincat and Dylan Larkin have been fantastic. They will both create chances in this game as the Red Wings take the win.

Final Panthers-Red Wings Prediction & Pick: Red Wings ML (-102)