Ladies and gentlemen, it is time to rejoice at the fact that NHL hockey has finally returned as the Florida Panthers and Minnesota Wild are set to kick off their regular seasons! Join us for our NHL odds series where our Panthers-Wild prediction and pick will be revealed.

A year ago, the Florida Panthers defied all odds by storming through the NHL postseason slate and eventually reaching the Stanley Cup Finals in epic fashion. Even though the Panthers ended up falling short of their championship aspirations to the Vegas Golden Knights in five games, there is no denying that Florida's historic run should give them a much-needed boost this season! Do the Panthers have what it takes to replicate that same success from last year?

Meanwhile, the Minnesota Wild are also fresh off an impressive campaign which saw them rack up a rock-solid 46-25-11 before ultimately falling at the hands of the Dallas Stars in the opening round of the NHL Playoffs. With a good bulk of their main core returning from last year's squad, can the Wild live up to expectations and make some noise in the Central Division in back-to-back seasons?

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Panthers-Wild Odds

Florida Panthers: +1.5 (-205)

Minnesota Wild: -1.5 (+168)

Over: 6.5 (-106)

Under: 6.5 (-114)

Why the Panthers Will Cover the Spread

For starters, the Panthers arguably enter the 2023-2024 regular season with one of the more premier offenses that the NHL has to offer. Remarkably enough, a big part of the Panthers' Stanley Cup appearance was led by an offense that rarely ever missed a beat as they averaged a whopping 3.51 goals per game. Once again, the expectation and formula to win games will fall on the shoulders of this offense as they may have to rely on simply outscoring their opponents with their high-octane attack given that the defense should be shaky for yet another season. Be on the lookout for a top-line ambush involving Matthew Tkachuk, Aleksander Barkov, and Carter Verhaeghe to help carry the load offensively if they are going to cover the spread in impressive fashion.

Since this defense was porous enough a year ago to almost keep them out of the playoffs as they surrendered on average 3.32 scores per contest, it may be up to goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky to step up in a big way after enduring an incredible run during Florida's magical postseason run. Although he was inconsistent at times during the regular season, it seems that Bobrovsky has flipped a switch and is now one of the more notorious net-minders that the game of hockey has to offer.

Why the Wild Will Cover the Spread

Don't look now, but here comes the Wild! Simply put, Minnesota's season surely ended on a sour note as they were unable to get past the first round of postseason play, but fear not Wild fans, today marks a brand new year! Having never won the Stanley Cup in their franchise history and still seeking their first division title since the 2007-2008 season, Minnesota and its fan base are more than parched to reach the mountain top of professional hockey.

In regards to finding a way to cover the spread against the Panthers later tonight, the Wild's DNA and strong suits are on the defensive side of the rink as they hope that their suffocating defense from last year's squad shows up yet again this season. If all else fails in the scoring department, Wild bettors can take solace in knowing that this feisty Minnesota defense is here to stay.

All in all, one of the biggest advantages that the Wild have in this one will come in the form of their defensemen Jared Spurgeon and Jacob Middleton who have both provided a powerful one-two punch as partners-in-crime. Clearly, the Wild's bread and butter is their defense that gave up only 2.67 goals per game, and a covering of the spread versus a talented Panthers unit will also include goalie Filip Gustavsson who is coming off of a breakout year in which he posted a .931 save percentage.

Final Panthers-Wild Prediction & Pick

It doesn't get much better than this to kick off the new hockey season! In a battle between Florida's high-powered offense and Minnesota's physical defense, this one should be a dandy! However, with this being the first game for either side, it will be a close contest. Rely on the Panthers to cover the +1.5 goal spread and you won't be disappointed.

Final Panthers-Wild Prediction and Pick: Panthers +1.5 (-205)