Showtime Sports, which has been a significant network for boxing and MMA, is shutting down at the end of 2023, according to a letter sent by Paramount president/CEO Chris McCarthy to employees on Tuesday.

The letter stated that Showtime would no longer produce sports, which means the end of both world-class boxing as well as Bellator MMA on the network. McCarthy wrote that Showtime would continue with the events already on its schedule, but would not move forward with boxing or other content produced by the Showtime Sports and Event Program Team. The decision was made as the company continues to dedicate a larger percentage of its resources toward premium scripted series that drive subscribers.

McCarthy noted that Showtime produced 750 live boxing events and 2,000 bouts. The first boxing card Showtime broadcast was on March 10, 1986, at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, when Top Rank promoted a middleweight title bout between Marvelous Marvin Hagler and John “The Beast” Mugabi. Showtime Sports has been a significant network for boxing and MMA, and its shutdown will have a significant impact on the sports industry.

CBS Sports will be the main sports division for Paramount moving forward

CBS Sports will be the main sports division for Paramount moving forward, but there are reportedly no plans for boxing to air on CBS Sports. This means that boxing fans will have to look elsewhere for their favorite sport. The demise of boxing could be imminent with one of the biggest producers of boxing over the years now gone.

Showtime Sports will end its longstanding career in boxing with two events in 2023. On November 25th, two undefeated collided where one's ‘0' has got to go when David Benavidez takes on Demetrius Andrade at the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas, NV, and a December PPV event on December 9th at the MGM Grand.