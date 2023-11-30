Good news for Good Burger 2 as it debuted as the most-watched original film on Paramount+.

The comedy that features Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell served up good viewership for the network, according to The Wrap.

Good Burger 2 debut most watched on Paramount+

In a press release, Thompson said, “Seeing Good Burger 2 hit No. 1 on Paramount+ as their biggest original movie ever was totally surreal. It's amazing to see the movie bringing kids together with the generation that grew up with the first one.”

The actor and comedian added, “It also has an extra personal meaning for me because reuniting with my brother Kel takes it back to where it all began for us. I'm so proud that my production company, Artists For Artists helped with producing this film — shout out to my partner Johnny Ryan and the whole creative team.”

As for viewership, the fast food flick was up 50% from the previous record holder, Pet Semetary: Bloodlines.

The roots of the comedy came from a sketch that was on Thompson and Mitchell's show All That, which was on Nickelodeon. It's about two fast-food workers, Dexter and Ed. The first movie was based around Dexter taking a gig as a fast food worker to pay for a teacher's car that was damaged. From there, a rival fast-food chain involves them in an evil plot.

In the newest movie, we fast forward 26 years later. Ed is now the restaurant owner when Dexter returns as an inventor whose career didn't pan out.

Check out Good Burger 2, which is now streaming on Paramount+.