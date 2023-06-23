In sad news, Paramount+ has pulled the plug on a number of series — some of which have only been given one season — and to make matters worse, they will be removing them from their service. Those affected include a Grease spinoff and a Star Trek series.

It's being reported that Paramount+ has canceled Grease: The Rise of the Pink Ladies, Star Trek: Prodigy, Queen of the Universe, and The Game. A spokesperson for the streamer said, “We want to extend our thanks to our tremendously talented cast and crew and our producing partners for their passionate work and dedication on these programs, and we wish them all the best on their future endeavors.”

Sources close to the situation say that the Paramount+ cancellations are “data-driven,” whatever that means.

Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies premiered its only season back in April on Paramount+. The 10-episode season was a prequel to the iconic film Grease and was set four years prior to the events of the film. Marisa Davilla, Cheyenne Isabel Wells, Ari Notartomaso, and Tricia Fukuhara starred in the series.

Star Trek: Prodigy was the first ever animated series in the franchise and was aimed at a younger demographic. The series was initially renewed for a second season in 2021, but that's clearly not the case. Variety's report added that despite airing on both Nickelodeon and Paramonu+ simultaneously, it wouldn't be returning to either.

The Game is a CW property, so it is free to be shopped around to other networks. The series was a revival of the CW/BET show of the same name.

This news comes days after Paramont+ announced a new joint service with Showtime with an increased price point. Streaming services are all in flux at the moment — as evidenced by HBO Max's transition to Max and the combination of their HBO and Discovery+ properties.