A new exclusive South Park event is coming, Paramount+ announced.

South Park: Joining the Panderverse, is set to premiere on Friday, Oct. 27, in the U.S. and Canada, according to Variety.

“Cartman's deeply disturbing dreams portend the end of the life he knows and loves. The adults in South Park are also wrestling with their own life decisions as the advent of AI is turning their world upside down,” the official logline for Joining the Panderverse reads.

Teaser for South Park: Joining the Panderverse

The exclusive event teaser promises “all your favorite South Park characters”; however, they might not be exactly how you recall them. For example, Cartman, Kenny, and Butters are female characters — and adults.

Paramount+ has previously launched exclusive events for the animated show. South Park: Post Covid, South Park: Post Covid: The Return of Covid, South Park: The Streaming Wars, and South Park: The Streaming Wars Part 2 are all available exclusively on the streaming platform.

The co-creators and executive producers, Trey Parker and Matt Stone, are behind the project's helm. Also included are Anne Garefino and Frank C. Agnone II, who will join them in executive production. Eric Stough, Adrien Beard, Bruce Howell, and Vernon Chatman also work as producers. For South Park Digital Studios, Christopher Brion serves as creative director.

On another note, leading up to the series' 30th season, Comedy Central has renewed South Park through 2027.

The animated series has been around since August of 1997 and doesn't seem to be stopping any time soon. With new episodes and exclusives like South Park: Joining the Panderverse, it's safe to say there's a lot more to come from this small Colorado town.

