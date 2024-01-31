Past Lives and Aftersun were both praised by Christopher Nolan.

Christopher Nolan has praised two of A24's recent films, Past Lives and Aftersun.

The former is currently up for Best Picture at the Oscars. In 2022, Aftersun won several awards for the indie studio. Paul Mescal himself earned a Best Actor nomination for his performance in the film at the Oscars last year.

High praise from Christopher Nolan

In a new profile from Time, Nolan discussed his blockbuster films like Tenet and Oppenheimer. He also took the time to acknowledge some of the smaller films. Aftersun was dubbed “just a beautiful film” by the director. Nolan said that Past Lives was “subtle in a beautiful sort of way.”

While he can appreciate these films, “subtle” is not his cup of tea. “I'm drawn to working at a large scale because I know how fragile the opportunity to marshal those resources is,” Nolan said. I know that there are so many filmmakers out there in the world who would give their eye teeth to have the resources I put together, and I feel I have the responsibility to use them in the most productive and interesting way.”

Past Lives is Celine Song's directorial debut. It follows two childhood loves who reconnect years later after they were separated as children. The film is up for Best Picture and Best Original Screenplay at the Oscars.

Aftersun was similarly a directorial debut. This time, it was Charlotte Wells' directorial debut. The film chronicles a father and daughter on a vacation at a Turkish resort. It stars Mescal and newcomer Frankie Corio.