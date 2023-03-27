Bellator MMA has hit us with a bombshell. They announced a massive event Bellator 297, that will have the current Bellator featherweight champion and former lightweight champion Patricio Pitbull face off against the current bantamweight champion Sergio Pettis to become the first-ever triple champ in MMA history.

That is not the only title on the line for this event, they also announced that Vadim Nemkov will look to defend his light heavyweight championship against Yoel Romero. This event will be taking place on Friday, June 16th at WinTrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois.

#Bellator comes to Chicago with an explosive Championship double header. 🧨 Special @Ticketmaster presale 👉 Thurs, March 30.

General on-sale 👉 Fri, March 31.#Bellator297 | Friday, June 16 | @WintrustArena pic.twitter.com/6oY0BHRUDu — Bellator MMA (@BellatorMMA) March 27, 2023

Patricio Pitbull will go down as one of the all-time greats

Patricio Freire also known as Patricio Pitbull is already one of the greatest Bellator MMA fighters in the history of the organization. He did the unthinkable back in 2019 when he went up in weight to challenge Michael Chandler for the lightweight champion to be the first double champion ever in the promotion. He went in there and absolutely starched Chandler in the opening minute and solidified himself as one of the best fighters on the planet.

Patricio Pitbull is looking to continue solidifying his legacy by coming the first-ever triple champion in the history of this sport. He will have to get through the current Bellator MMA bantamweight champion Sergio Pettis. Pettis has been out for some time due to an injury that took him out of the Bellator Bantamweight Grand Prix.

Since he never lost the belt he is still the current bantamweight champion and the winner of this fight between Sergio Pettis and Patricio Pitbull will be the undisputed bantamweight champion. The winner of the Bantamweight Grand Prix, whether it is Patchy Mix or Raufeon Stots however will be the interim bantamweight champion and $1 Million richer.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

This will be no easy feat for Patricio Pitbull as he will have to go through a murderous row of top contenders in Bellator’s bantamweight division all while making 135 lbs for the first time in his career. It’s going to be one amazing event and a sight to see if Pitbull is able to become victorious.

Vadim Nemkov will prove he is the best light heavyweight

There has been a lot of talk in the MMA community about who truly is the best light-heavyweight fighter in the world. Most fans believe that if you’re not in the UFC then you can’t call yourself the best, but Nemkov would beg to differ.

After his second loss way back in 2016, he’s been unbeatable winning 10-straight and most recently dominating former top-ranked UFC light heavyweight Cory Anderson. He has also beaten two more former UFC light heavyweights in the current Bellator MMA heavyweight champion Ryan Bader and former title challenger Phil Davis.

He will be taking on another UFC castaway in Yoel Romero who was once thought of as the scariest middleweight contender the UFC had to offer. Since making the change of scenery to Bellator MMA, Romero has gone 2-1 with his lone loss being a very close split-decision loss to Phil Davis.

He will now attempt to win his first world championship with his new promotion in his new weight class of light heavyweight. Bellator really put together a great top half of this fight card for June, it’s going to be interesting to see who they will be stacked along with it. Stay tuned for more information regarding Bellator 297 event.