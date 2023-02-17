With the NBA trade deadline officially in the rearview mirror, it’s now buyout season. In order for potential free agents to be eligible for the playoffs, they must have been waived or bought out by March 1. Each year, NBA teams, usually teams that aren’t doing so well, come to buyout agreements with veteran players enabling them to sign with a contending team. One of those players who is available this season is Patrick Beverley.

Patrick Beverley began this season with the Los Angeles Lakers after being traded in the offseason from the Utah Jazz. After helping the Minnesota Timberwolves snap their playoff drought last season, Beverley didn’t quite have the same impact on the Lakers. That’s not entirely his fault though and he still has enough game to help another team. The Lakers traded Beverley at the deadline to the Orlando Magic, but he was never going to suit up for them. The Magic agreed to a buyout with Beverley and he’s free to sign with any team now. Here’s a look at some of the best potential Patrick Beverley destinations.

Now this one is going to give some people pause, especially since it’s ranked as the top of the potential Patrick Beverley destinations. There certainly isn’t any love lost between Beverley and Chris Paul. But this is about winning and the Suns are certainly positioned to make a deep playoff run in the Western Conference. There is a precedent to this potential pairing as well. Beverley also had a well-publicized feud with Russell Westbrook and by the time their Laker tenure was over, they were best buds. The Suns were in the market for a backup point guard as evidence by their interest in Reggie Jackson prior to his signing with the Denver Nuggets. Beverley is perhaps the best point guard on the market and would give the Suns some nice bench depth and veteran presence heading into the postseason.

This is one is kind of a no-brainer for Beverley to consider. There were no hard feelings when he was traded during the 2021 offseason and he has remained close with some of his former Clipper teammates. The Clippers are also the only team so far that has been mentioned as having interest in a reunion with Beverley. They have an open roster spot, have expressed an interest in acquiring a point guard and have been mentioned as potential destination for Russell Westbrook as well. In terms of overall fit, Beverley is a better option than Westbrook. Beverley will come in and play his role and not take touches or shots away from Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. He’s familiar with the system already. The Clippers wouldn’t need much from him, just someone who can handle the ball a bit with the second unit and knock down the open three point shot, things he is still more than capable of doing.

If Beverley doesn’t mind staying in the Eastern Conference, the Heat are a playoff contender that could use his services. The Heat have been in need of point guard help and have also been linked to Russell Westbrook. They tried to trade Kyle Lowry at the deadline but no deals materialized and even so, Lowry is expected to be out until sometime in March as he deals with a knee injury. Gabe Vincent has filled in as best as he can but the Heat should fortify their point guard situation before the postseason rolls around. Beverley could come in and start right away until Lowry returns and he’s a veteran player who could do well under Erik Spoelstra.