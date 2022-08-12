Patrick Beverley salty after being left off top 2023 NBA free agency list with Kyrie Irving, James Harden, Draymond Green

After playing a big part in the Minnesota Timberwolves’ success last season, Patrick Beverley commanded the media spotlight. He is still looking to get his respect.

ESPN posted 12 players on their chyron for the key targets of 2023 NBA free agency. Patrick Beverley is nowhere to be found even though they chose to make categories for both All-Stars, like Kyrie Irving, James Harden, Draymond Green and Khris Middleton, and typical starters such as Jerami Grant, Cristian Wood and Myles Turner. Beverley accused ESPN of hating on him.

Forgot my name. Damn Yal b hating 🤦🏾‍♂️ https://t.co/DyNAYVveQ4 — Patrick Beverley (@patbev21) August 12, 2022

Patrick Beverley’s status as a top free agent after this season is, to be fair to ESPN, somewhat questionable. Although he always brings the defensive intensity and has a lot of playoff experience, he is entering his age-35 season. As someone who isn’t a major scoring or perimeter shooting threat, he may not be worth starting for much longer. He should have a spot off the bench, though, as teams will certainly look to add some defensive help to their roster.

The Timberwolves traded Beverley to the Utah Jazz in the Rudy Gobert trade but he is expected to be traded again to a new team. There is interest around him because of his defensive tenacity. His devout loyalty to whatever team he is on makes him an attractive trade target as well.

Wherever Patrick Beverley plays next season and for the remainder of his career, he will bring tons of energy with him. He is the ideal veteran to join a playoff contender.