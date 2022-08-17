Patrick Reed sues Golf Channel, Brandel Chamblee for $750 million because he got his feelings hurt

Patrick Reed is entrenching himself further as one of the most disliked golfers on the planet by leading a defamation lawsuit for feeling like his reputation has been damaged.

Reed is suing the Golf Channel and former golfer/current golf analyst Brandel Chamblee for defamation after being accused by fans of being a cheater. The lawsuit alleges that fans follow Chamblee’s lead by calling him a cheater and heckling him. He is seeking $750 million in damages.

“…Chamblee and NBC’s Golf Channel have conspired as joint tortfeasors for and with the PGA Tour, it’s (sic) executives and it’s Commissioner Jay Monahan, to engage in a pattern and practice of defaming Mr. Reed, misreporting information with falsity and/or reckless disregard for the truth…purposely omitting pertinent key material facts to mislead the public, and actively targeting Mr. Reed since he was 23 years old to destroy his reputation, create hate, and a hostile work environment for him,” reads the lawsuit.

Patrick Reed, of course, is well known among golf fans for seemingly bending the rules to his favor. He is also a big-time agitator, as repped LIV Golf attire at the St. Andrews Open.

One of the key arguments a plaintiff must make in a defamation lawsuit is that the statement in question is “a false statement purporting to be fact,” as Cornell Law School explains. Reed has been the subject of numerous controversies where he is seemingly bending the rules, including one where he was assesed a penalty. He incurred a two-stroke penalty after taking an illegal practice swing in the bunker at the 2019 Hero World Challenge.