Patrick Stewart called his MCU cameo 'frustrating and disappointing' in a recent interview.

Patrick Stewart made his triumphant to the role of Professor Charles Xavier from the X-Men films. This came in the MCU's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. However, the actor doesn't look back fondly at the cameo.

A “frustrating and disappointing” cameo

Speaking to Josh Horowitz on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Stewart confirmed that the idea of him returning again has come up. However, the past few years have been “so difficult” due to the strikes, pandemic, and more.

Talking specifically about Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Stewart filmed his parts in isolation. He dubbed the experience “frustrating and disappointing.”

We will see if Stewart returns again in the MCU. Deadpool 3 does feel like a logical returning point should he feel so inclined. It is the same film where Hugh Jackman will be returning to the role of Wolverine after Logan.

In Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, there is a sequence in an alternate reality with several blockbuster cameos. John Krasinski, a popular fan-cast pick for Reed Richards, headlined the group. Arison Mount played Black Bolt, Hayley Atwell played Captain Carter in live-action form, and Lashana Lynch played Captain Marvel.

It was a short-lived return, though, as Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) takes them all out.

Patrick Stewart began playing Professor X in Fox's X-Men movie in 2000. He would reprise the role in the subsequent sequels before being seemingly killed off in Logan. A half-decade later, he returned in the Doctor Strange sequel.

He is also known for his role as Picard in Star Trek. Stewart is perhaps the most synonymous actor with the role. He recently returned to the role in the series, Star Trek: Picard, from 2020-23.