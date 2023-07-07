A run of success has a way of accentuating all of one's greatest strengths. A run of futility exposes one's greatest flaws. This simple formula has led to the rise of an unlikely debate. Who is a better coach all-time? Bill Belichick or Andy Reid?

Fox Sports 1 personalities Colin Cowherd and Nick Wright recently posed the question, each believing that the Kansas City Chiefs leader could have the edge if he wins a couple more Super Bowls. The dreaded “Belichick needs Tom Brady” argument is seemingly alive and well and being used to make this a competitive race to the head coaching mountaintop.

But it's far too soon to have this argument. The Chiefs, while dominant, have yet to win back-to-back titles. The last team to accomplish such a rare NFL feat was Belichick's New England Patriots. Even with an undeniably poor resume without the greatest quarterback to ever play the game, The Genius remains the standard of coaching excellence.

Reid can certainly surpass surpass the hooded curmudgeon, but he will need to accomplish hypothetical accolades that may never come to pass. Let's dive a little deeper, as I do my best to prove why Bill Belichick vs. Andy Reid is a ridiculous debate to have right now.

Belichick has crafted some of the best game plans in Super Bowl history

Now, it needs to be said that New England has felt the sting and sweet kiss of Lady Luck multiple times over the last 20 years. Everyone knows the breaks- the Tuck Rule, Pete Carroll opting to throw at the goal line, the Atlanta Falcons not milking the clock. And the devastating misfortune- David Tyree, Mario Manningham and Malcolm Butler being disciplined vs. Philadelphia Eagles (that one is on Belichick). The Pats have been part of some of the wildest and most thrilling Super Bowls ever played.

But they, namely Bill Belichick, have also been responsible for some of the most surgical championship games in NFL history as well. He stifled two offensively overpowering Rams teams 17 years apart, stunning St. Louis' The Greatest Show On Turf and exposing LA's young quarterback, Jared Goff. The defensive maestro completely out-classed his competition. The first win legitimized him and his franchise, while the second made New England the most enduring dynasty and its head coach the greatest football mind the sport has ever seen.

Or at least it did. A couple substandard seasons post Brady, and the memory of his failed tenure with the Cleveland Browns comes rushing back. Before we know it, Belichick's greatness is questioned. Many even inextricably link it to that of No. 12's. Andy Reid, on the other hand has gone to the Super Bowl without football prodigy Patrick Mahomes and has led multiple different QBs to the playoffs. He has twice as many winning seasons as his contemporary and has thrived in this high-powered modern game. That's a compelling case. But…..

We can't forget about Reid's mistakes.

Clock management issues and big-game pitfalls loomed over his career throughout his 14 years with the Eagles. Yes, he took a non-legend in Donovan McNabb nearly all the way to the Lombardi Trophy, but the Syracuse product was the No. 2 overall pick. Then with KC, Reid ran into the same problems.

Just like in Super Bowl 39 vs. Belichick and the Patriots, he lost track of time at a critical juncture against the same team more than a decade later in a 2016 playoff game. The Chiefs were down two two touchdowns in the fourth quarter but proceeded to chew more than five minutes of clock on an eventual scoring drive. With a little over a minute to play, their only hope was an onside kick. It didn't work out. Again.

Belichick is exceptional at exploiting his opponent's weaknesses and did so multiple times against Reid. The perception of him is rapidly changing, though. These last few years have been misconstrued as a Wizard of Oz moment, where the curtain is pulled back and there is no grand, omniscient power at all. Tom Brady winning with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Bill Belichick combining for a 25-25 regular season record since his departure has opened the door to a barrage of criticism and skepticism.

This is the crux of Andy Reid's claim. He enjoyed plenty of success pre-Mahomes. Any missteps or collapses look a lot more acceptable when being propped up by this last half-decade of dominance. Though, winning games with a No. 2 pick and a No. 1 pick in Alex Smith while also having Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill both at his disposal for six years is not exactly making lemonade out of lemons.

If Jimmy Garropolo connects with an open Emmanuel Sanders and James Bradberry does not commit a holding penalty, Reid might not have any rings at all. His place among the greats is not in jeopardy. His career is sensational, but it is not at Belichick's level.

Bill Belichick squeezes all the production he can from his players

For all the recent talk that Belichick cannot run an innovative offense- and last season was atrocious far too often– the six-time champion has gotten the most from his guys. He won multiple Super Bowls without Brady having top-level options in his wide receiving corps. Julian Edelman became an improbable postseason hero and target machine for several seasons. That is not all on Brady. Belichick put the offense in a position to succeed. And it did.

But let's stick to this era, since that is the basis of Colin Cowherd and Nick Wright's argument. Now if I'm going to point out the blue-chip status of both McNabb and Smith, I have to do the same for Mac Jones, who had an incredible season in Alabama before being drafted No. 15 in the 2021 NFL Draft. There were concerns about his game translating to the pros, and so far they look to be validated.

And yet, Belichick still guided him to the postseason as a rookie with a 10-7 record and somehow managed eight wins last season. With a declining Cam Newton and several key contributors bowing out due to COVID, the Patriots managed seven wins and were much more competitive than they had any business being in 2020. A transitional phase has been just that, but it has also nearly resulted in two playoff berths with one of the worst red zone offenses in the league.

Belichick certainty deserves blame for the way the 2022-23 season turned out. His poor decision-making skills have been on display for well over a decade. He does not often draft well and can sometimes let his pride get in the way of sound philosophy. But we are arguing the greatest coach of all-time.

Bill Belichick has shined on the biggest stage and performed a lot better than he gets credit for without Tom Brady in New England. Back-to-back titles and three-of-four, the greatest comeback ever and embodying defensive ingenuity time after time all make the polarizing coach the indisputable GOAT.

Andy Reid is still chasing. He cannot be prematurely crowned. This debate cannot even be had yet, or anytime soon.