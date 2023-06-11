The New England Patriots will host wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins for a visit. After being released by the Arizona Cardinals, Hopkins is the biggest name in NFL free agency. Given the way that Patriots coach Bill Belichick has glowingly talked about Hopkins in the past, it would make sense for New England to aggressively pursue the veteran.

But there’s a chance that DeAndre Hopkins might actually not be the best fit for the Patriots because of Bill Belichick’s emphasis on practice. Hopkins didn’t like practice during his time with the Cardinals, according to ESPN’s Mike Reiss. Reiss called it “telling” that the Cardinals cut Hopkins after bringing in first-year coach Jonathan Gannon and general manager Monti Ossenfort as they try to change the culture in Arizona.

Belichick believes that practice helps players improve as much as anything. Listening to what the Patriots’ coach has said about Hopkins in the past, he doesn’t seem to think the receiver needs much improvement.

“He’s a smart football player, very savvy,” Belichick said of Hopkins ahead of the Patriot’s Week 14 matchup with the Cardinals last season. “His ball skills are at the very elite level with guys I’ve seen in this league.