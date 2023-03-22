My name is Owen Crisafulli, and I recently received my Masters in Business Administration from Nichols College. Previously, I obtained my Bachelor's degree in Sport Management, and for awhile I ran my own sports website. Sports are my passion, and I thoroughly enjoy writing about my thoughts and opinions that are related to the game. I have been a lifelong fan of the major professional teams in Boston, and love discussing all topics surrounding those teams.

The New England Patriots haven’t had the explosive start to the offseason that fans were likely hoping for, and it’s safe to say there’s a bit of confusion surrounding the team right now. Have they really gotten better as a result of the moves they have made early on this offseason? Nobody really knows the answer to that question, but one way to definitively answer that question with a “yes” would be to go out and trade for Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

The Cardinals have been looking to trade Hopkins early on this offseason, and it looks like a deal could be coming sooner rather than later. Despite playing in only nine games for the Cardinals last season, Hopkins was still wildly productive (64 REC, 717 YDS, 3 TD) proving that he can be the top target in an offense that the Patriots desperately need.

The Pats have already added JuJu Smith-Schuster and Mike Gesicki to their pass-catching corps this offseason, but when considering that they lost Jakobi Meyers and traded Jonnu Smith, it’s tough to say whether they’ve made significant upgrades here. Trading for Hopkins would easily change that narrative, so let’s take a look at the perfect trade offer that the Patriots should send to the Cardinals in an effort to land the talented wideout.

Patriots get: DeAndre Hopkins

Cardinals get: 2023 2nd-round pick, DeVante Parker

With interest in Hopkins high, the Cardinals reported asking price for the star wideout reportedly clocks in at a second-round pick and another player or asset that Arizona values. This trade package would be precisely what the Cardinals are looking for, while also giving New England’s offense a significant boost along the way.

The addition of Hopkins in New England’s offense would radically change how they operate moving forward. Hopkins is a star outside receiver, and a de facto top tier pass-catcher for third-year quarterback Mac Jones to have at his disposal. Jones hasn’t been given much to work with early on in his career, meaning that Hopkins would easily be the top target he’s had at his disposal in his NFL career.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

We’ve already mentioned that the Patriots group of offensive playmakers have seen quite a bit of turnover this offseason, so sending DeVante Parker to Arizona might seem a bit counterintuitive. Whereas Smith-Schuster might be an upgrade over Meyers, and Gesicki will have to really try to be less productive than Smith was with New England, it’s clear Hopkins is an upgrade over Parker.

Parker was picked up last offseason to be New England’s top outside receiver, but he fell victim to their overall offensive struggles. Parker’s numbers weren’t bad (31 REC, 539 YDS, 3 TD) but he was simply underutilized with the Pats. The Cardinals could immediately put him to work in their offense, as it’s worth remembering Arizona still has Kyler Murray under center and Marquise Brown at wide receiver as well.

Trading Parker here makes the most sense because by acquiring Hopkins, there would simply be no need for him. New England already has a pair of solid pass-catching tight ends in Gesicki and Hunter Henry, and at wideout, Jones’ top three options would be Hopkins, Smith-Schuster, and Kendrick Bourne. Bourne is a trade candidate as well, but Jones has looked far more comfortable throwing him the ball than Parker.

Is moving a second-round pick in addition to Parker too steep of a price to pay? Maybe, as Hopkins is going to be 31 years old by the time the 2023 season starts up, and his $29.9 million cap hit is rather large. But Hopkins has shown no signs of regression, and Arizona would almost certainly eat a chunk of that money considering this trade package. Plus, the Patriots would still have ten picks left in the draft, giving Bill Belichick the freedom to move up and down the board as he pleases.

It’s not a wild blockbuster deal with tons of different moving pieces, but it’s clear that this is a deal that would greatly benefit both sides moving forward. For New England, they would get their young quarterback in Jones the top target he so desperately needs. For Arizona, they get salary cap relief, draft capital, and a viable replacement for Hopkins who has the upside to be a solid addition to their offense.

For now, the Patriots seem to be playing the long-game with the Cardinals and Hopkins here, but it sounds like Arizona is looking to speed up the process and find their star wideout a new home. New England knows the asking price, and they have the assets to pull off the deal. It may be a bit expensive, but this is the perfect trade package that would land the Patriots their guy in Hopkins.