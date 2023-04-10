Heading into the 2023 NFL Draft, Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots appear set to add a playmaker in the first round. With the 14th overall selection, the Patriots could have their pick of potential game-changers on the offensive side of the ball, specifically at the wide receiver position. New England has shown significant interest in several of this year’s top wide receiver prospects, including Ohio State’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba. If the team is looking to revitalize their wide receiver room, Smith-Njigba could be the ideal target.

Leading up to the draft, the Patriots have done their homework on Jaxon Smith-Njigba. While the two sides are not yet set to meet on a top-30 visit, the two sides spent time together at both the combine and his Pro Day.

When looking at the current makeup of the Patriots pass catchers, there is a clear need to add to the group. At the moment, their top target will likely be newly signed wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster. Alongside Smith-Schuster, DeVante Parker, Kendrick Bourne, and Tyquan Thorton look to be the top options within the group.

While Smith-Schuster has put together a strong career, he has never been put into a position where he must be a team’s number-one wide receiver. If the Patriots were to head into the season with this group, that would be the case.

The current ensemble of wide receivers on this New England roster is talented, but the group is lacking a potential game-changer. If the team is looking to capitalize on what they have in Mac Jones, another move must happen. Adding a player of Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s caliber would immediately fix that for the foreseeable future. Here’s why.

Here are 2 reasons why Jaxon Smith-Njigba would be a perfect fit for the Patriots.

2. Playmaking ability

While at Ohio State, Jaxon Smith-Njigba at times looked to be the most dominant wide receiver in the nation. Over three seasons, and 23 games, he exploded on the stat sheet. In total, he recorded 110 receptions for 1,698 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns throughout his collegiate career.

With his route running, and ability to catch anything thrown his way, he has the skill set to make an impact from day one. While he is not the fastest wide receiver, he can still expose opposing defenders with ease.

His arrival would give the Patriots offense something that they have not had at wide receiver in some time. Given that he can continue to grow his game, he could quickly become one of the NFL’s top pass-catching options.

During his time at Ohio State, Smith-Njigba made his mark while working in the slot. With the pass catchers already on the Patriots roster, he could fill a clear need at the slot, which has quickly become a necessity in many of the NFL’s top passing offenses.

By giving Jones weapons on the outside in Smith-Schuster and Parker, and Bourne, he already has arguably the best wide receiver group of his career. Adding Smith-Njigba to work on the inside would instantly elevate this unit.

1. A true WR1

In recent years, Ohio State has established itself as a school that produces elite pass catchers. Many of the NFL’s top wide receivers were once go-to options in the Buckeyes’ offense. This includes both Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson, two players with that Smith-Njigba shared the field in 2021.

While the trio of Smith-Njigba, Wilson, and Olave took the field, it was often times the youngest of the three to make the biggest impact. In fact, Smith-Njigba led the Buckeyes’ in both receiving yards and receptions during the season. He finished the year hauling in 95 receptions for 1,606 receiving yards, and nine touchdowns.

As Ohio State took the field for the Rose Bowl in 2021, both Wilson and Olave opted to sit out and prepare for the draft. With both playmakers on the sideline, Jaxon Smith-Njigba shined on the big state. While lining up against the Utah secondary, he put on a record-breaking performance. He finished the game recording 15 receptions for 347 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

Following that performance, expectations were high heading into 2022 for Smith-Njigba. While he was limited for much of the year with a hamstring injury, that star power is still there. He is a big play threat with the ball in his hands and can test opposing defenders in a way that few can.

In a loaded wide receiver class, Jaxon Smith-Njigba could still arguably be the best of the bunch, even with just one full season under his belt. He has turned heads as the draft approaches and has earned the attention of those around the NFL. If the Patriots are looking to give Jones a star at wide receiver, Smith-Njigba has the potential to be just that.