Special teams make special plays, a concept head coach Mike Vrabel fully understands as he made a decision in that area for the New England Patriots. The coach who will manage the special teams will continue to be Jeremy Springer, as reported by NFL insider Ian Rapoport.

“The #Patriots are retaining special teams coordinator Jeremy Springer, sources say, as Mike Vrabel hangs on to a top assistant from the previous regime. He had the No. 2 unit per @PFF,” Rapoport wrote.

Springer returns to the Patriots for his second season with the franchise after being hired by the previous coach, Jerod Mayo, the year prior. He served in multiple positions at the college and professional level, most notably as the Arizona Wildcats' special teams coordinator (2018-20) and Los Angeles Rams' assistant special teams coordinator (2022-23).

Throughout the 2024 season, New England returned 30 punts for 427 yards, ranking ninth in total punt returns and third in total punt return yards. They also punted the ball 70 times for 3,486 yards, ranking 11th and seventh in those respective categories.

Mike Vrabel looks to bring Patriots back to relevancy

Mike Vrabel's bond with the New England Patriots goes back to the early 2000s, providing a logical explanation to why the organization chose him to be their next head coach.

Vrabel spent eight seasons as a Patriot from 2001 to 2008, becoming a key player in a defense that helped the team win three Super Bowls in 2001, 2003, and 2004. He even made one Pro Bowl in 2007, as the franchise recognizes him as one of the greatest players to ever represent New England.

He reunites with the Patriots 17 years after his departure, looking to bring the team back to a similar level of success as he had when he played for them. And with multiple years of being a head coach under his belt, winning NFL Coach of the Year with the Tennessee Titans in 2021, he has the pedigree and connections needed to make the job work.

Vrabel replaces Jerod Mayo, who the team fired following a 4-13 season in 2024 after succeeding longtime coach Bill Belichick, who since became the head coach of the North Carolina Tar Heels in college football.