FOXBOROUGH – Just three days after making his NFL debut, Bailey Zappe got starting quarterback treatment.

The Patriots rookie was welcomed by well over a dozen reporters at his locker following Wednesday’s practice, a sight he actually didn’t mind.

“I just smile. I like talking to y’all,” Zappe said of the experience.

After getting a major taste of what it’s like to play in an NFL game, Zappe could take another big bite into his NFL career when the Patriots face the Lions on Sunday. With Mac Jones still dealing with an ankle injury and Brian Hoyer suffering a concussion in Week 4, Zappe could be the Patriots’ starting quarterback in Week 5, which would be the first start of his NFL career.

While he could be the quarterback that leads the Patriots’ starting offense onto the field on Sunday, Zappe said he isn’t changing his approach this week.

“Same way I approached the last four weeks, just taking it day-by-day continuing to get better every day,” Zappe said. “I’m just going to practice every day trying to take every rep like a game rep. … I’m going to take advantage of every rep that I get, no matter how many it is.”

As Bailey Zappe prepares for what could be his first NFL start, he said he’s been getting a lot of tips and advice around the Patriots’ locker room, including Mac Jones.

Bailey Zappe, who has a huge crowd of media around his locker room, joked that he liked the media attention. “I like talking to y’all.”#Patriots — Conor Roche (@ConorRoche27) October 5, 2022

“They’ve been good [conversations],” Zappe said of his talks with the Patriots’ starting quarterback. “He’s been very helpful. Same for me, I’ve been trying to do everything I can to help him out with everything going on. We’re just trying to be the best for the team.”

Another person who’s been giving Zappe pointers is center and offensive captain David Andrews. Zappe said he’s appreciated the support he’s gotten from Andrews so far.

“Yeah, I mean, of course relationships in football, it’s a team sport,” Zappe said. “Your relationships are always important with everybody. A quarterback and center, it’s forever known that relationship is really important and to be able to talk to [Andrews], pick his brain, because he’s been in the league a lot longer than I have, for sure. So kind of pick his brain and kind of see it the way he’s seeing it. So pick his brain, Mac’s brain, Garrett Gilbert’s, everybody’s brain and just kind of learn.”

One of the things Zappe’s had to learn in his young NFL career is how to operate under center. During his lone season at Western Kentucky, Zappe exclusively worked out of a shotgun offense. He believes he’s made strides in that area.

“I’m a lot more comfortable than I was about a year ago,” Zappe said.

While mostly working under center against the Packers, Zappe saw some decent results. He completed 10 of 15 passes for 99 yards with a touchdown and a fumble in the 27-24 loss. In addition to his touchdown pass, Zappe helped New England score a touchdown on another drive before falling in overtime.

As Bailey Zappe credits his teammates for helping him get through his NFL debut and the early stages of his career so far, he said he’ll continue to rely on their support if he makes his first NFL start on Sunday

“I’m sure there will be a little bit more comfortability with it, but like I said, I’m going to lean on my teammates a lot,” Zappe said. “They helped me a lot against the Packers and I’m going to lean on them even more this upcoming game or whenever it is. I’m really excited about just going to practice every day and get better.”