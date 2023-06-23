Bill Belichick has often stated that he's coached the greatest offensive player and the greatest defensive player of all time. He believes he's coached the best special teams player in the history of the NFL, too.
In an interview with The 33rd Team, the New England Patriots head coach spoke about all the great players he's coached in his career that have helped him win six Super Bowls as a head coach and two more when he was a defensive coordinator with the New York Giants. As he said he coached two players that are commonly viewed as the best offensive and defensive players of all time, Belichick also revealed he thinks he's currently coaching the best player to ever play special teams.
We recently had Bill Belichick on for an exclusive interview to discuss:
🔹 His career journey
🔹 Coaching some of the greatest ever
🔹 What he would do if not coaching
🔹 The current #Patriots defense
Full interview ⬇️
— The 33rd Team (@The33rdTeamFB) June 21, 2023
“I've been very fortunate,” Bill Belichick said. “I feel like I coached the best offensive player – best player in football in Tom [Brady], the best defensive player in football in L.T. (Lawrence Taylor) and the best special teams player in football in Matt Slater. When you have the opportunity to coach players that are great in areas, and that of course includes the specialists, guys like Adam Vinatieri and [Stephen] Gostkowski, don't want to take anything away from them, either. And great punters like [Sean] Landeta and [Dave] Jennings and so forth.”
Slater is certainly a very accomplished special teams player and one of the most decorated in NFL history. He’s a 10-time Pro Bowler and has also earned eight All-Pro nods over his 15-year career, helping the Patriots win three Super Bowls in the process.
But some might disagree with Belichick and argue that there are other special teamers who had better careers than Slater has had to this point. In terms of gunners, former Buffalo Bills icon Steve Tasker has been viewed as the best to ever play the position. He earned five first-team All-Pro honors in his career.
In terms of kickers, it could be argued that Vinatieri or Hall of Famer Morten Andersen have a better case to be the special teams GOAT. There’s also Devin Hester, who had 20 kickoff and punt return touchdowns over his career.
But it’s tough to argue against Brady and Taylor being the GOATs on their respective sides of the ball. Brady won seven Super Bowls and three MVPs, while Taylor won two Super Bowls and Defensive Player of the Year three times as both dominated and defined their eras of football.