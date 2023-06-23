Bill Belichick has often stated that he's coached the greatest offensive player and the greatest defensive player of all time. He believes he's coached the best special teams player in the history of the NFL, too.

In an interview with The 33rd Team, the New England Patriots head coach spoke about all the great players he's coached in his career that have helped him win six Super Bowls as a head coach and two more when he was a defensive coordinator with the New York Giants. As he said he coached two players that are commonly viewed as the best offensive and defensive players of all time, Belichick also revealed he thinks he's currently coaching the best player to ever play special teams.

