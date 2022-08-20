Bill Belichick gives update on Kendrick Bourne following absence in preseason game vs. Panthers

FOXBOROUGH – With the likely starters making their 2022 debut, the New England Patriots had a pair of surprising players inactive for Friday’s preseason game against the Carolina Panthers.

Wide receiver Kendrick Bourne and starting left tackle Trent Brown both didn’t play in the Patriots’ 20-10 win. Bourne’s absence raised some eyebrows considering that he escalated a fight during joint practice on Tuesday and has had a relatively quiet training camp so far.

Patriots coach Bill Belichick didn’t say why Bourne didn’t play on Friday.

“He wasn’t available,” Belichick said.

However, no matter what the reason was for Bourne’s strange absence from Friday, it doesn’t seem like it’s a long-term issue for the receiver.

“I expect probably all of our players to be available this week with maybe the exception of [wide receiver Kristian] Wilkerson,” Belichick said. “We’ll see what happens, unless somebody walks in here with something today, but I think we should be pretty close with everybody. Hopefully. We’ll see how it goes.”

Not only did Bourne get into a fight on Tuesday and has largely struggled to get targets in practice, he was also chewed out by Belichick earlier in Tuesday’s joint practice. Bourne had to be taken out of a play prior to the snap because an official noticed an equipment error, causing Belichick to say angrily say something in his direction. When Bourne returned for practice on Wednesday, he mostly played with the second unit.

Bourne was largely viewed as a potential breakout player entering the 2022 season. He set career highs across the board in his first season in New Engalnd, catching 55 passes for 800 yards and five touchdowns. However, the departure of Josh McDaniels could leave his role in the Patriots’ new offense uncertain.

Bourne brushed aside any disapproval he could’ve risen on Monday when he was asked about it, saying “it’s dope” how the offensive players are being used.

As for Brown, he had the day off, according to the Boston Herald’s Karen Guregian.

The Patriots were also without starting tight end Hunter Henry and starting right tackle Isaiah Wynn. Henry departed Tuesday’s practice due to injury while Wynn’s been out since last week. Belichick said Tuesday that Wynn is “day-to-day” and Belichick’s expectation that only Wilkerson will miss next week is a good sign for Henry’s status moving forward.