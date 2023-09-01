When it comes to the great debate on who was more important to the New England Patriots' dynasty — Tom Brady or Bill Belichick — Richard Sherman is currently taking Brady's side.

Bill Belichick has particularly been under more fire the past couple years after some questionable decisions which included making Matt Patricia the team's offensive coordinator last year, and then this year not having a backup quarterback on the roster until they just claimed the inexperienced Matt Corral off of waivers. Richard Sherman heaped some criticism onto Bill, who he believes has avoided judgement for his decisions due to his stellar reputation.

In particular, Sherman called out that Belichick has simply not been nearly as successful since Tom Brady left.

“I don't care. What I'm saying is the man you're giving credit to, you've got to treat him the same in every situation, you've got to be objective. He has been .500 since Tom left,” via Undisputed on FS1.

Patriots cut 2 QBs, leaving Mac Jones as the only QB on roster: “If Belichick was another coach and this was his plan, you'd be looking at him like he’s crazy.” — @RSherman_25 pic.twitter.com/Nj3geNdS04 — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) August 30, 2023

“You judged Tom when he left. You said if he can't win without Belichick, then it was Belichick. And what did Tom go do? He went and won a Super Bowl the first season he left to say ‘hey it was me.'”

Though Belichick was often seen as the more important figure of the duo for leading the Patriots to an 11-5 record when Brady went down with a torn ACL and getting the team to 3-1 during the deflategate suspension, Brady has revamped his case since leaving New England. While on the Bucs, Brady led Tampa Bay to three straight playoff appearances and a Super Bowl. Though the Bucs were a supremely talented team, they did not achieve much success with their roster until Brady. Belichick also operates at the general manager for the Patriots, so it does fall on him if New England is lacking talent.

Both Belichick and the Patriots are well aware of the contributions Brady made for the team, and the former quarterback will be honored by the team in their week one game versus the Philadelphia Eagles.