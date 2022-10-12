Bill Belichick in prime form with response to Patriots’ Mac Jones-Bailey Zappe question

New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick was in prime form ahead of Week 6. The legendary head coach gave a pair of unsurprising answers when asked about starting Mac Jones or Bailey Zappe at quarterback amid Jones’ health concerns, per Albert Breer.

“Patriots coach Bill Belichick asked if he expects to have Mac Jones on Sunday: “We’ll see what it’s like today and go from there.” Asked if Jones is the starting quarterback whenever he’s ready to go: “We’ll see,” Breer shared on Twitter.

The storyline was supposed to be whether Mac Jones or Bailey Zappe will start. Instead, it is Belichick’s answers that are stealing headlines. However, Belichick did provide a bit of useful information. According to Breer, Bill Belichick said Zappe’s results on the field are “totally independent” in reference to Mac Jones. This suggests that Jones will start if he’s healthy.

Bill Belichick offered a fairly similar answer in a recent interview in reference to Zappe and Jones.

“I’m not going to get into a lot of hypotheticals on all different things that might or might not happen and all that. That’s just, to me, a waste of time,” Belichick told WEEI’s The Greg Hill Show, per Boston.com. “I’m not going to sit around here and dream up scenarios. We’ll take things as they come and go from there.”

One thing Bill Belichick is not known for is giving straight answers to the media. His responses tend to revolve around the lines of “we will take things as they come and go.”

Belichick’s best answer came after he was asked about Zappe and Jones’ similarities, per Chad Graff.

“I don’t know. They’re both right-handed.”