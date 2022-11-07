Bill Belichick reacts to Tom Brady making NFL history with over 100,000 yards passing

Things haven’t always gone great for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this season, but they managed to grind out a much needed 16-13 win in Week 9 over the Los Angeles Rams. Along the way, Tom Brady became the first quarterback in NFL history to eclipse 100,000 career passing yards, and his former coach, Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots, made sure to take note of his accomplishment.

Belichick has been doing solid work of his own with the New England Patriots, as he’s guided his team to back-to-back victories after things appeared to be falling apart after their Week 7 loss to the Chicago Bears. Belichick made sure to express his admiration for Brady after his latest achievement, highlighting how he still respects Brady even after he defected to the Buccaneers in free agency back in 2020.

“That’s a tremendous accomplishment by Tom, and a real credit to everything about him — his longevity, his accuracy, consistency, just doing so many things right in the passing game for so long. It’s a phenomenal accomplishment, and I’m really happy for him. Nobody deserves it more than he does. He’s worked extremely hard and is just very good at what he does. Yeah, that’s an amazing stat. I don’t even know how far 100,000 yards is. Must be a long way.” – Bill Belichick, NBC Sports Boston

Belichick is right in saying that Brady’s accomplishment is quite spectacular, as he is the only quarterback to reach this mark, and it may be quite some time before we see someone even come close to Brady’s career passing yards mark. Chalk it up as another record in what has been a career filled with them for Brady, and he will be focused on continuing to build off of Tampa’s momentum from their big Week 9 win as they gear up for their Week 10 contest against the Seattle Seahawks.