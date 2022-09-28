Bill Belichick responds to Aaron Rodgers’ praise ahead of Packers clash

The New England Patriots are heading to historic Lambeau Field for a showdown with the Green Bay Packers in Week 4, and head coach Bill Belichick is looking forward to the affair. Belichick revealed he’s a fan of the history surrounding the Packers’ franchise and also admitted that he’s looking forward to a matchup with Aaron Rodgers, whom he described as a “great, great QB,” per Evan Lazar.

Belichick’s kind words come on the heels of Rodgers calling Belichick a “living legend” and the “greatest coach” ever during his appearance on the Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday.

Belichick was unusually cheerful ahead of the Week 4 matchup, at least until questions about Mac Jones’ ankle came pouring in. Still, the veteran head coach dropped some major praise on Rodgers, returning the favor after the Packers star gushed about him during the recent podcast appearance.

While they shared their mutual respect publically ahead of the matchup, that will all be put to the wayside during Sunday’s game. The Patriots, 1-2, will be looking to pick up their second win of the season, though they may be operating with Brian Hoyer under center as Jones recovers from his ankle sprain. On the other hand, the Packers are starting to gain momentum after winning each of their last two games to improve to 2-1. Tied with the Vikings and Bears for the top spot in the NFC North, Rodgers and Co. will be keen to take down Belichick’s Patriots to try and get a leg up in the division.

Aaron Rodgers and Bill Belichick are two of the faces of the NFL, so to see them offer their respects to one another ahead of the somewhat rare Packers-Patriots regular-season is a unique and interesting occurrence.