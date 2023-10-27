New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick expressed his thoughts about the recent mass shooting in Maine that has taken the lives of 18 people with many others injured, according to CNN.

Belichick started his press conference on Friday by giving his message about the tragic event and said the current events were talked about as a team, Mike Florio of NBC Sports wrote. He also mentioned that he has connections with the areas in Maine that were impacted by the shooting.

“Just start by sending our — from the team, players have talked about this, captains yesterday, too — sending our thoughts and prayers to the people in Maine. It’s obviously a tragic situation. They’re great fans of ours, great friends up there, and Maine is a great place. I feel bad for the pain and situation that they’re going through,” Belichick said. “You know, Lewiston and Bowdoin, a lot of connections, and a lot of my friends went there. I know the area pretty well, it’s very sad and difficult. So, we’re thinking about you down here at the Patriots. It’s kind of like the Connecticut situation a few years back, not the same, but it’s just sad, tragic, and sounds like it’s not over yet.”

Details on the shooting are still not fully confirmed, as information about the event keeps trickling in, and the suspected shooter is still at large as of Friday afternoon, Oct. 27.

Robert Kraft also speaks on the shooting

Patriots owner Robert Kraft has also released a statement about the tragedy, saying that the area of New England is in “shock and mourning.”

“The senseless act of violence that unfolded last night in Lewiston, Maine has left all of us across New England in shock and mourning,” Kraft said. “My heart goes out to the families, friends, and loved ones of the victims, who are dealing with unimaginable pain and loss. Let us remember the victims, honor their lives, and continue to fight hate and violence in order to prevent these horrific tragedies.”

While the Patriots prepare for the Miami Dolphins this Sunday in a key AFC East game, Belichick thought it was important to start his media availability with his thoughts about the shooting. The massacre in Maine is the deadliest mass shooting in the United States this year as these types of tragedies continue across the country. Per CNN, “at least 566 mass shootings have happened this year across the country, according to the Gun Violence Archive.”