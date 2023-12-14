Dan Orlovsky is one talking head not advocating for the Patriots to fire Bill Belichick.

With the New England Patriots heading towards their worst season in over 20 years, questions about Bill Belichick have been unavoidable. Whether he can still coach, what his job security is truly like under owner Robert Kraft, and whether we are witnessing the end of a historic team-coach pairing.

But ESPN's Dan Orlovsky doesn't think Belichick has suddenly lost his magic touch.

When asked whether Belichick is still a top coach in the NFL, and what another team would potentially be getting if it were to make a move for the longtime Patriots head man, Orlovsky sang The Hoodie's praises. “I think… he's a coach that you can win a Super Bowl with still,” he told WEEI's Jones and Mego.

Orlovsky pointed out that New England's defense, Belichick's specialty, is excelling even as it deals with major injuries. “I mean just watch the defense play. I thought the defense was gonna fall off this year after the Gonzalez injury and Matt Judon. And they're still playing at a pretty darn-high level.”

But if Belichick does find himself holding a pink slip after this season, everyone knows it will be because of the results on the other side of the ball.

Belichick a step behind?

When speculating about Kraft's plan for Belichick following the Patriots' nightmare 2023 season, the major issue always points back to the offense, specifically the team's development of quarterback Mac Jones.

After a promising rookie season that resulted in a playoff appearance, Jones has regressed so badly that he was benched for fourth-round pick Bailey Zappe at various times in 2023.

Belichick's puzzling decision to hand control of the offense over to Matt Patricia and Joe Judge in 2022 in light of Josh McDaniels leaving the team for the Las Vegas Raiders never made sense to begin with. The ensuing results were predictably horrid.

Orlovsky acknowledged Belichick's failing there, pointing out the “offensive stuff obviously hasn't gone well.” And while Orlovsky questioned whether it's roster construction or coaching to blame, the finger ultimately points back at the one person in charge of all things football in Foxborough: Belichick.

Despite the Patriots' lack of success post-Tom Brady, Orlovsky is still a true believer.

“I still sit here and say he's one of those handful of coaches that you, without a doubt, can win a Super Bowl with as your leader.”