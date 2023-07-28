The New England Patriots' largest addition (at least by size) this offseason wasn't one made to the roster or to the coaching staff.

Rather, it was the installation of the new video board at Gillette Stadium. The new screen is 370 feet wide and 60 feet high as it stretches all the way across the north end zone, making it the largest outdoor video board in a North American stadium.

The scoreboard also covers up an area of the north end zone side of the stadium that was previously open, which allowed winds to blow into the stadium at potential high gusts.

Bill Belichick has already gotten a bit of a feel as to how the new video board will affect play inside Gillette Stadium. Speaking to reporters Friday, Belichick admitted that gameplay will likely be different compared to years past.

“We saw a lot of that in the spring, so we can’t control that, whatever it is, it is,” Belichick said. “It’s a learning experience for these guys. We’ll kick in the stadium when we can. Obviously, those conditions have changed a little bit, so we’ll see how that goes. It’s a work in progress.”

As Belichick continued to mention that kicking will be most affected by the changes, he also said the team plans to work through it.

“We were in there this spring a little bit,” Belichick said. “Yeah, there’s some changes. Yeah.”

Belichick has had the Patriots practice inside Gillette Stadium a lot during his time with the team, particularly in days ahead of home games where the conditions might be a bit unusual so they can help get feel as to how they have to play things out in that week's game.

The Patriots will also likely be doing some adjusting with their kicking game regardless this season. They selected Chad Ryland out of Maryland in the fourth round of the draft this offseason, signaling that it could be the end of veteran Nick Folk's time with the team after four seasons.

If that is the case, Ryland will have to get acclimated to kicking in the weird New England weather soon.