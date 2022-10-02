It’s Bailey Zappe time for the New England Patriots.

After Mac Jones was sidelined in their Week 4 showdown with the Green Bay Packers due to a high-ankle injury, the Patriots turned to Brian Hoyer to lead them under center. However, it didn’t last long as he sustained an injury in the first quarter of Sunday’s game. He appeared to hurt his head early in the contest, initially heading to the medical tent first to get himself checked before eventually being brought to the locker room without his helmet.

Zappe, who was the Patriots’ fourth-round selection in the 2022 NFL Draft, then came in to take over.

Bailey Zappe is in at quarterback. — New England Patriots (@Patriots) October 2, 2022

Interestingly, several Patriots fans reacted with excitement over the development. While Brian Hoyer’s injury was a brutal blow, the New England faithful showed a lot of optimism on Bailey Zappe coming in.

We will all remember this exact moment where Bailey Zappe comes into the game and proceeds to win 6 Super Bowls as the QB of the New England Patriots before flirting with going to the Dolphins and then winning a Super Bowl with Tampa Bay — Lee Schechter (@LeeSchechter) October 2, 2022

People forget Zappe is the NCAA single season passing TD record holder, lets see what the kids got! — Coach Billy Belichick (@BillyB_burner) October 2, 2022

PLEASE give me Bailey Zappe — Coach Billy Belichick (@BillyB_burner) October 2, 2022

Of course there is a reason for the excitement on Zappe coming in as QB for the Patriots. For those not in the know, he owns the NCAA FBS record for most yards in a season with 5,902. He also set the mark for most passing touchdowns with 61. Simply put, the 23-year-old can bring the ball to his receivers’ hands.

It remains to be seen if Zappe can replicate that 2021 magic he had at Western Kentucky now that he’s in the pros, but sure enough, he has a lot of eyes watching his every move after he got the chance to play.