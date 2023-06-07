New England Patriots rookie cornerback Christian Gonzalez is going to be so fun to watch in the NFL, and he's already starting to turn plenty of heads and leave jaws on the floor with what he's been doing so far in the offseason on the field. Just take for example this crazy one-handed catch he did during Tuesday's warmups, via Patriots on CLNS.

#Patriots Rookie CB Christian Gonzalez made a spectacular grab in warmups today👀 pic.twitter.com/FCHGoWl3uz — Patriots on CLNS (@PatriotsCLNS) June 6, 2023

There will be some growing pains for the Patriots' first-year defensive back, especially in the 2023 NFL season, but at the same time, it's hard not to expect much as well from him when you consider the fact that he's been showing this kind of athleticism and dexterity out on the field this early in his career in the pros. With the Patriots, Christian Gonzalez can expect excellent coaching and guidance from a genius like head coach Bill Belichick, who had this team ranking fifth last season with just 216.5 passing yards allowed and fifth as well in terms of defensive interception rate (3.19%).

Gonzalez is projected to be a starter right in his very first season in the NFL, so he will be among the top defensive weapons the Patriots will rely on. He will be put to an acid test immediately in the 2023 NFL season, with the Patriots kicking things off with a home game against the reigning NFC champions, Philadelphia Eagles in Week 1 in September.

Selected in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft (17th overall) by the Patriots, Gonzalez played two years in college with the Colorado Buffaloes and one year in Eugene with the Oregon Ducks before deciding to turn pro.