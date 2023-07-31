The New England Patriots can breathe a sigh of relief for one of their starting offensive lineman, Cole Strange.

The injury Strange suffered at Monday's training camp practice is “not serious,” according to The Boston Globe's Christopher Price. Strange reportedly was limping after his leg got caught up during an individual blocking drill, causing him to briefly depart practice.

Cole Strange went down today with what appeared to be a leg issue, but a league source says it's "not serious." — Christopher Price (@cpriceglobe) July 31, 2023

While Strange was hurt, he walked off under his own power and went through agility tests with trainers before getting cleared to return to the field, according to reports.

Strange has continued playing the role he had in his rookie season so far in training camp. He was the Patriots' starting left guard last season, playing the vast majority of the snaps at the position after being the team's first-round pick in 2022.

Strange had a shaky rookie season. He was benched during a couple of games, allowing five sacks and committing six penalties, which were both in the top 10 for the most of each, per Pro Football Focus. He had strong moments during the season, though, and was credited for giving up just one sack in the final nine games, according to PFF.

There were a few other players that didn't partake in team drills on Monday. Trent Brown, Matthew Judon and Rhamondre Stevenson all reportedly went to the lower field not long after practice began, which is where players go for conditioning.

None of the players are on the physically unable to perform list. Judon's limited participation in training camp so far has led to some speculation on whether he's holding in for a new contract.