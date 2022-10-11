The New England Patriots offense took another injury blow in Sunday’s Week 5 win over the Lions. Running back Damien Harris will likely miss multiple games due to a hamstring injury he suffered in Sunday’s game, the NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday.

Harris is still getting tests on his hamstring though “the expectation” is that he’ll be out for some time, Pelissero added.

Harris suffered the injury in the first quarter of Sunday’s game, though it didn’t look apparent as to which play exactly caused it. He had four carries for 11 yards and a reception for a yard in the six total snaps he played.

Damien Harris has been the Patriots’ leading rusher since 2020, rushing for 691 yards that season. He ran for 929 yards and 15 touchdowns last season and got off to a good start this season, rushing for 257 yards on 4.5 yards per carry and three touchdowns through four-plus games.

Harris dealt with a hamstring injury at the end of the 2021 season, too. He initially suffered the injury during the Patriots’ Week 13 win over the Bills, forcing him to miss that game plus the Week 15 game against the Colts following the bye week. He aggravated the injury again in Week 17 against the Jaguars but didn’t miss any additional time.

In the meantime, Rhamondre Stevenson is expected to shoulder the burden at running back for New England. He rushed for a career-high 161 yards on 25 carries in Sunday’s Week 5. In one of the games Harris missed last season, Stevenson rushed for 100 yards on 20 carries with two touchdowns against the Browns, who the Patriots face in Week 6.

Q: Rhamondre Stevenson, how much confidence did you gain from your 49-yard run? "To be honest with you, I didn't get no confidence from that. I feel like I shoulda scored with that ball. So, no confidence was gained from that run." pic.twitter.com/FNUyyYKZBC — Chris Mason (@ByChrisMason) October 10, 2022

Stevenson has rushed for 372 yards and a touchdown so far this season.

New England has a few other backup options on its roster to step in for Damien Harris. Fourth-round rookie Pierre Strong Jr. has been on the active roster but has played just three offensive snaps so far. Sixth-round rookie Kevin Harris is on the practice squad, as is J.J. Taylor. Ty Montgomery is eligible to come off injured reserve in Week 6, but Bill Belichick said he doesn’t expect him to return to practice this week.