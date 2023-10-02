The state of the New England Patriots will almost certainly be in question for the next week following their showing in Week 4. The Patriots fell to the Dallas Cowboys, 38-3, in what was the largest loss of Bill Belichick's head coaching career. The loss also dropped the Patriots to 1-3 on the season that has seen them play poorly out of the gates in their three losses.

As New England dropped to 26-28 in the regular season since Tom Brady's departure in 2020, questions will likely be louder than ever about Belichick's job with the team. In the leadup to what will certainly be a loud week of disappointment from the outside, the inside of the Patriots' locker room is pledging to stick together and stand behind their head coach.

That includes defensive captain and defensive end Deatrich Wise Jr., who voiced strong support for Belichick following Sunday's game.

“Don’t know about his job status. I’m not the GM or the owner,” Deatrich Wise said when asked about possible hot-seat questions surrounding Belichick. “But … Bill has brought New England and football so many great moments. So many great historic moments for 20 years. So, I don’t know what anybody’s talking about, but he’s a great, great coach.

“We’re behind him, we’re gonna play for him. And he’s gonna keep coaching us, and I believe in anything he says.”

Bill Belichick, of course, is arguably the greatest coach in NFL history and is certainly the most decorated. He's a six-time Super Bowl winner and has coached the Patriots to three more Super Bowl appearances during his first 23 seasons with the team.

But the last few seasons have been shaky. They made the playoffs just once since Brady's departure and finished with losing seasons in the other two years. Following an 8-9 year in 2022, not only does it look like the Patriots trending toward another losing season, but it looks like they could be taking a major step back if they continue to play the way they did on Sunday.