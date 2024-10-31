New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye has received some good news about his status for Week 9 against the Tennessee Titans. Maye left their Week 8 game against the New York Jets after getting hit in the back of the head. Jacoby Brissett came in for Maye and led the Patriots to the win, but there's a chance the rookie quarterback will return, according to ESPN's Mike Reiss.

“QB Drake Maye was a limited participant in practice Thursday for the second day in a row. Promising signs for Maye and the Patriots,” Reiss tweeted on X, formerly Twitter.

Maye was placed in concussion protocol earlier this week, and that update had him trending upward, according to NFL insider Josina Anderson.

“Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo says QB Drake Maye remains in the concussion protocol and will be a limited participant today,” Anderson tweeted on X, formerly Twitter.

Jerod Mayo defends Drake Maye after hit wasn't penalized

Head coach Jerod Mayo thought that Jets' linebacker Jamien Sherwood should have been penalized for his hit on Drake Maye in their Week 8 game.

“They didn't call it. I had conversations with them the entire game,” Mayo said. “I thought some of those calls were questionable. At the same time, I have to go back and watch the film. We'll have those conversations.”

After Maye was hit he stayed in the game for four more plays, and after the drive ended, he was sent to the blue medical tent. Maye then was sent to the locker room and didn't return to the game, even though he wanted to.

“I walked in at halftime and saw him,” Mayo said. “The competitor that he is, obviously he wanted to go back out there and play. But there's a protocol that he has to go through.”

As of now, it looks like there is a good chance that Maye will be back on the field.