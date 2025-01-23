Getting to watch the Super Bowl in person is a once-in-a-lifetime experience. This is something New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye understood as he provided an Army veteran an amazing gift.

With Super Bowl 59 taking place on Feb. 9 at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Maye surprised former Sergeant Matt Jabaut with two tickets to the game. Jabaut thought he was going to do an interview for American Legion before the quarterback appeared to give him the classy gesture.

“It was awesome and a lot of fun getting to surprise Sgt. Matt Jabaut in Portland, Maine, with the news that we were sending him and his fiancé to the Super Bowl,” Maye said.

“Knowing my grandfather served, I have so much respect and gratitude for the men and women who’ve served our country, like Staff Sgt. Jabaut. I’m so excited to have teamed up with USAA and The American Legion to gift Matt this once-in-a-lifetime experience, and I’m looking forward to seeing him again in New Orleans.”

Jabaut was wowed by the gesture, also getting to play catch passes thrown by Maye.

“Just amazing,” Jabaut said. “How many people get to catch a pass from an NFL quarterback? I’m so looking forward to going to the Super Bowl. It will be a great experience.”

Drake Maye goes through offseason after promising rookie year

The 2024 season marked a year of promise for Drake Maye as he develops with the New England Patriots.

After 13 games, Maye wrapped up the season with 225 completed passes for 2,276 yards and 15 touchdowns. He also provided 421 rushing yards and two scores.

It wasn't perfect for the rookie quarterback, throwing 10 interceptions as he fumbled the ball nine times. However, the positive moments he provided gave something New England can look forward to after a disappointing 4-13 season as they proceed with incoming head coach Mike Vrabel for 2025 and beyond.

There are plenty of lessons Maye can learn from, but when it comes to his improvement in his second season, his upside may continue to be high for the Patriots' benefit.