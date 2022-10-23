The final sign Mac Jones is ready to return on Monday Night Football vs. Bears

The New England Patriots have thrived in the absence of their starting quarterback Mac Jones over the past few weeks. Even though Bailey Zappe has filled in admirably, winning games against the Detroit Lions and Cleveland Browns, while barely losing to the Green Bay Packers in his first NFL action, it sounds like Jones is going to get the starting quarterback job back for the Pats when he’s ready to return.

Throughout the week, it’s become clear that Jones expects to play against the Chicago Bears in Week 7. Jones picked up a high ankle sprain in the Patriots Week 3 loss against the Baltimore Ravens, and has been working on a swift recovery ever since. While Jones is questionable for the game, his latest practice activity indicates that he will indeed be making his return to action on Monday Night Football.

Via Around The NFL:

“Patriots QB Mac Jones (ankle) took bulk of reps at Saturday practice, indicates he’s on track to return versus Bears on Monday, per

Ian Rapoport”

This is great news for the Patriots. While Jones had been aiming to make a quicker return, it never seemed very likely because he wasn’t practicing enough in the buildup to the past few games. But Jones has been taking first team reps all throughout the week, and even though he remained limited throughout the practices, this update on Jones’ practice status seems to indicate he’s ready to go.

If he isn’t, New England wouldn’t have any qualms turning things back over to Zappe, who has proven himself competent in the first few appearences of his career. But it was always going to be Mac Jones’ job once he returned, and he will be looking to turn things around after a slow start to the season against a struggling Bears squad.