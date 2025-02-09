As Super Bowl LIX is set to kick off from New Orleans tonight, one legendary head coach made headlines on Saturday. While in the city for the big game, former New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was out with girlfriend Jordon Hudson. While the couple visited with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and others, Hudson decided to poke fun at one of Belichick's prior Super Bowl foes: the Atlanta Falcons.

“Bill Belichick and his girlfriend Jordon Hudson are getting their troll on in New Orleans, poking fun at the Atlanta Falcons in front of the NFL commissioner,” TMZ posted on Saturday. “Check out Jordon's short… it's a Falcons Super Bowl champions tee. Jordon's fit is a reference to one of Bill's greatest Super Bowl triumphs, and one of the big game's biggest chokes.”

The Falcons famously choked away a 28-3 lead to the Patriots in Super Bowl LI. Belichick and quarterback Tom Brady helped spur on the famous comeback, where the Patriots captured their fifth Lombardi Trophy. That victory was made light of by Hudson, as it looked as if Atlanta was poised to win their first title that night. If not for the efforts of Belichick and his team though, it would have happened. Now as the legendary head coach enters his first season leading the North Carolina Tar Heels football program, can he create more moments like the thrilling win that Hudson's shirt expertly trolled? Tar Heels fans and university leadership certainly hope so.

Bill Belichick, Patriots now on separate paths

Belichick is considered to be one of, if not the, best football coaches of all time. He's won six Lombardi Trophies as a head coach, and two more as an assistant. He's won the AP NFL Coach of the Year three times. During his tenure in New England, his partnership with Brady made each man a legend. Now, each of them is facing off against a new challenge. Brady will cap off his first season as the lead analyst for Fox's No.1 broadcasting team calling Super Bowl LIX. Belichick is now the head coach at North Carolina, working to build the program into his image.

It will be interesting to see just how the NFL lifer takes to the college game. Since the advent of NIL and changes to the transfer portal, college football is a completely different beast than it used to be. Is it a game now suited for the talents that Belichick has? If so, then a new dynasty might be born on Chapel Hill. Bringing another championship home would certainly cement the legendary coach's places in the record books, and that would be just fine with the Carolina blue faithful.