Veteran offensive lineman DJ Fluker is reportedly getting a workout from the New England Patriots, according to Jordan Schultz of The Score.

“Free agent OL DJ Fluker is working out for the #Patriots this morning, source tells

@theScore. Fluker is making his return to the NFL after dropping over 40 pounds. He most recently worked out for the #Eagles.”

DJ Fluker has been some sort of a forgotten name in the NFL. For one, he has not played a game since the 2020 NFL season with the Baltimore Ravens. After his stint with the Ravens, he inked a deal with the Miami Dolphins in 2021, but would later be released following a stint on the injured reserve due to knee surgery. Fluker would then hop next to the Las Vegas Raiders and the Jacksonville Jaguars but never played for any of those teams.

The Patriots showing interest in Fluker is not a sure sign that he will be returning to the NFL as part of New England, but at least he's getting looks from around the league.

Fluker was a first-round selection (11th overall) by the San Diego Chargers in the 2013 NFL Draft and spent his first four seasons in the pros with the Bolts.

The Patriots appear they could use some help on the offensive line after the 2022 NFL campaign in which they ranked just 19th in the league in offensive quarterback sack rate and also 19th in terms of rushing yards per carry (4.3). Per Football Outsiders, the Patriots were also just 25th in adjusted sack rate (8.4) on offense.