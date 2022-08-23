‘I’m on my way’: Lil’Jordan Humphrey’s bold declaration will please Mac Jones, Patriots fans

For every team each preseason, a surprise player seemingly comes out of nowhere to either push for a roster spot or even make their way onto the 53-man roster entering the regular season. Lil’Jordan Humphrey is that player for the New England Patriots this preseason.

The fourth-year wide receiver has stood out in both of New England’s preseason games so far. Against the New York Giants, Humphrey had six receptions for 62 yards and a touchdown, the only receiving touchdown for the Patriots so far this preseason. He followed that up with arguably a better performance against the Carolina Panthers in Week 2, recording a game-high five receptions for 71 yards:

Lil'Jordan Humphrey coming up big down the field 🙌pic.twitter.com/UNuuPmSh1D — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) August 20, 2022

Not only has Humphrey been the Patriots’ top receiver through the first two preseason games, he has done it after joining the team roughly two months ago. New England didn’t sign him until mid-June, after the conclusion of OTAs and minicamp practices.

While Humphrey has impressed so far, he isn’t hanging his hat on what he has done up to this point.

“I’m on my way. I’m not there yet,” Humphrey said Monday. “I still have a lot of work to do. I feel like I’ve made the best of my opportunities that I’ve got, and I need to be more consistent with that and continue to grow.” Humphrey has already impressed multiple important people in Foxborough. Patriots coach Bill Belichick took note of Humphrey’s instincts in the passing game following Friday’s win over the Panthers. Meanwhile, Patriots quarterback Mac Jones was impressed with Humphrey’s instant commitment to the team. “When he got signed here, I remember I texted him and asked him if he wanted to come catch, and he immediately responded and found a way to make it out to where we were and came to our throwing session,” Jones said. Humphrey is also gaining the attention of his fellow Patriots receivers after he got some first-team reps at the end of Monday’s practice in Las Vegas. “He can catch the ball, man,” Patriots wideout Jakobi Meyers said. “That man’s got some hands on him. And he gets open. I like seeing him go out there and make plays. Just a calm, cool, collected guy so I’m happy for him. If Meyers’ comment wasn’t a tell, Humphrey is a big receiver. He stands at 6-foot-4 and weighs 225 pounds. That size is something that Humphrey has used to his advantage in the preseason games. One instance was on his touchdown catch, in which Humphrey needed to fight for an underthrown pass from Bailey Zappe 20 yards up the seam: Lil'Jordan Humphrey with a nice catch for a TD to give the Patriots the 21-20 lead with under 5 minutes to go. Humphrey: 6 rec, 62 yds, TD On the other sideline – Collin Johnson is having a nice night despite a fumble. Johnson: 7 rec, 82 yds pic.twitter.com/afYcEdoUF2 — Bob Ballou (@BobBallouSports) August 12, 2022

Humphrey is aware of his size and knows he can use it to his advantage when working in the middle of the field.