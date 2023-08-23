New England Patriots cornerback Jack Jones was arrested on June 16 at a Transportation Security Administration checkpoint after two loaded guns were found in his luggage at Boston's Logan International Airport, and he had his probable cause hearing pushed back from last Friday to Sept. 15, according to Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk.

Sept. 15 is during week 2 of the NFL schedule, and the Patriots will be preparing for a matchup against the Miami Dolphins at home on Sunday Night Football. However, Jack Jones said he is doing his best to focus on football.

“I mean, at times, it can be difficult, but I try not to let the outside affect what's going on on the field,” Jones said to reporters after Wednesday's practice, according to Williams. “So I try to come out here and just focus on football and let the outside be the outside and worry about that outside.”

Jones was drafted in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He played in 13 games for the Patriots in his rookie season, starting two of them. He had two interceptions and two touchdowns last season.

Jack Jones is currently behind Christian Gonzales, Jonathan Jones, Myles Bryant and Marcus Jones on the depth chart. It will be interesting to see the type of role he has for the Patriots this season.

It will be interesting to see what type of role Jones has on the Patriots' defense this season, if he makes the roster in general, and how the hearing will impact week 2 of the season against the Dolphins. He will have to earn playing time, regardless of the team he is on.