Jakobi Meyers, 4 others get concerning injury updates for Week 1 vs. Dolphins

Entering their regular-season opener, the New England Patriots are largely in good health, but a pair of key players could miss Sunday’s game.

Just five Patriots players are listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Dolphins. The most notable are wide receiver Jakobi Meyers and starting right tackle Isaiah Wynn. Both players were limited in practice all week as Meyers is dealing with a knee injury while Wynn is dealing with a back injury.

Meyers originally suffered an injury during the Patriots’ preseason finale against the Raiders on Aug. 26, forcing him to depart early. He’s been the Patriots’ leading receiver in each of the last two seasons, recording 83 receptions for 866 yards and two touchdowns last season. Meyers was also Jones’ top target throughout training camp.

Wynn’s dealt with an injury for much of training camp and the preseason. He missed some practice time in the middle of training camp, which caused him to miss a preseason game against the Panthers. He returned ahead for the joint practices with the Raiders and played in the preseason game against them later that week. However, Wynn missed practice last week. If he plays, Sunday will begin what’s an important season for Wynn after he was moved from left tackle to right tackle in the final year of his rookie contract.

Jakobi Meyers: “It doesn’t matter what I did last year. I’ve gotta do out there and win again on third down this year.” pic.twitter.com/fDk8RyWNdI — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) September 1, 2022

Safety Joshuah Bledsoe (groin) and running back Ty Montgomery (knee) are also questionable. Bledsoe was added to the injury report on Thursday and was limited for the final two practices of the week. Montgomery surprisingly practiced on all three days this week after getting carted off the field in the Patriots’ preseason finale. Patriots coach Bill Belichick expressed some optimism that Montgomery could play earlier in the week.

Cornerback Shaun Wade was added to the injury report on Friday with an ankle injury and is questionable for Sunday’s game. Wade had some standout performances when playing with the backups in the preseason after not playing a game in his rookie season.

The Dolphins have five players listed as questionable for Sunday’s game. Defensive tackle Raekwon Davis (knee), safety Eric Rowe (pectoral), running back Salvon Ahmed (heel), tight end Tanner Conner (knee), and linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel (non-injury-related rest) were all limited in Miami’s practices this week, making them questionable.