By R.P. Salao · 2 min read

The New England Patriots have a postseason berth on the line as they take on the Buffalo Bills in Week 18. In the final week of the NFL’s regular season, The Pats will have at least a couple of reinforcements for the monumental matchup.

The Patriots will have both wide receiver Jakobi Meyers and cornerback Jonathan Jones available to play against the Bills. Neither are listed on New England’s inactive list released right before the game. They will, however, be without the services of CB Jalen Mills and tight end Jonnu Smith.

Having both Jakobi Meyers (shoulder) and Jon Jones (chest) ready to contribute is massive given the stakes. The Patriots control their own destiny as a win over the Bills locks up their playoff berth while a loss would mean relying on both the Steelers and Dolphins to lose for them to still sneak in.

Meyers is the Patriots’ leader across the board in receiving stats. He’s tops on the team in receiving yards, touchdowns, targets, and completed receptions. Jones has a similar effect on the other side of the equation and leads the team in interceptions through Week 17.

Regardless of what the final result is for the Patriots-Bills contest is, both sides will be playing with Damar Hamlin in mind. Patriots players have spoken up about dedicating their play to the opposing side’s safety as he makes his recovery after one of the scariest on-field situations in recent NFL memory.