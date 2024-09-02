The New England Patriots are preparing to start the 2024 season with a revamped squad. After parting ways with legendary head coach Bill Belichick, the Patriots chose Jerrod Mayo as their new team leader. Mayo will have a lot on his hands going into the Fall. He spoke about upholding the Patriots' image when opening up about rookie receiver Javon Baker's incident with police on Instagram Live.

Javon Baker reportedly went on a heated rant on IG Live with a police officer when the officer allegedly threatened to tow Baker's car.

“You towing it ain’t gonna do nothing to me,” Baker said in the video, per NBC Sports Boston. “Come on, bro. You got other s– to worry about… You ain’t gonna start yelling at me and thinking I’m not fitting to yell back,” Baker said. “Who does you think you is? Just because you a police officer, that don’t mean nothing, bro. With my tax dollars, I pay you. Come on, bro, you work for me.”

Jerrod Mayo addressed the incident in a press conference on Monday, stating Baker's words and behavior do not represent the Patriots.

“[It] in no way represents what the organization is about, in no way represents what we are about as a team, or how Javon needs to go out there and represent himself. We've handled it internally. We had a great conversation. I think it's a combination of immaturity and just realizing the grand scheme — we're on a big stage here and you can't do those things. As far as our relationship with law enforcement and things like that, I think it's outstanding and we'll continue to strengthen that relationship going forward,” Mayo said, per ESPN's Mike Reiss.

Javon Baker could make an impact during his first year with New England after an impressive stint with UCF. As long as he continues to focus and work hard, the sky is the limit.