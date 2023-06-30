As three more players were suspended by the NFL for gambling on pro football games- and one other was suspended for betting on non-NFL games- New England Patriots cornerback Jonathan Jones joined the chorus of players speaking out against the harsh policy. In the process, Jones raised an interesting point about the NFL's stance on gambling.

Here's what the Patriots defender said in a tweet posted onto his account on Thursday night.

“I understand rules are rules, But I can risk my life so that my team wins but I can’t risk 1k on my team winning 🤷🏾‍♂️.”

Jones wonders how the NFL can allow players to risk their health and their livelihoods by playing the game but can't allow players to bet on their own team winning.

In a response to a fan saying that players will take advantage of the system and begin to throw games on purpose, Jones countered by saying that bets should be limited to only those that will benefit a player's own team.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Patriots corner's logic does appear to make some sense. The whole premise of the NFL's argument against gambling is that it hurts the integrity of the game.

But if a player like Jones is already trying to actively win- like most NFL players- what's the harm in betting on his team's ability to do so?

Jones' argument certainly points out the hypocrisy of the NFL, which makes millions off of gambling sportsbooks every year.

The Patriots corner may have a point. But that doesn't mean the NFL will listen.